2026 is just a few days away. For those Investors looking to seriously upgrade their dividend portfolio, now is the time.

How to Upgrade Your Dividend Portfolio for 2026

There are plenty of great investments on the market for investors to consider. Among those great picks are some income-producers that appeal to investors looking to upgrade their dividend portfolio for 2026.

Here’s a look at two options to buy now to start your dividend portfolio in 2026 on a great path.

First upgrade: Enbridge

The first option for investors looking to upgrade their dividend portfolio in 2026 is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the continent.

The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its massive natural gas and crude oil pipeline network. That network transports one-third of all North American-produced crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S.

Even better, Enbridge generates its revenue based on transport contracts, and not on the volatile price of the commodity hauled.

In other words, Enbridge is a defensive titan, which makes it a great addition to consider in times of volatility.

But that’s not even the best part.

Enbridge also operates a renewable energy portfolio and a natural gas utility operation. The renewable business includes approximately 40 assets located across North America and Europe, whereas the natural gas business has 7 million customers in North America.

Both generate a recurring source of revenue that leaves room for growth and further investment.

That dividend is the real reason why investors looking to upgrade their dividend portfolio will want to check out Enbridge.

Enbridge has been paying out a quarterly dividend for over 70 years without fail. Over the past three decades, Enbridge has provided consecutive annual dividend increases.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s dividend pays out an impressive 6% yield. This makes it one of the better-paying dividends on the market.

Second upgrade: Fortis

Investors who are seeking an upgrade to their dividend portfolio will also want to look closely at what Fortis (TSX:FTS) can offer. Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks on the market.

Utilities are great investments because of the defensive business model that they adhere to. In short, utilities provide a service that is bound by long-term regulated contracts. For as long as the utility continues to provide that service, it generates a recurring and stable revenue stream.

In the case of Fortis, the company has 10 operating regions around the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean that provide the long-term revenue that leaves room for growth and income.

That growth piece is unique to Fortis. Typically, utilities are slow-growth behemoths owing to the sheer amount that they pay out in dividends. Fortis, however, breaks that stereotype.

The company is actively investing in upgrading its facilities and transitioning to renewables. Fortis has also completed a series of well-executed acquisitions over the years that have allowed it to grow into the utility titan it is today.

Turning to dividends, Fortis really shines as a member of any dividend portfolio.

Like Enbridge, Fortis has an established cadence of providing annual upticks. Fortis has provided that annual tradition for 51 consecutive years. This makes Fortis one of just two Dividend Kings in Canada crossing that 50-year milestone.

As of the time of writing, Fortis offers a robust 3.6% yield, making it a solid option for any well-diversified portfolio.

Build your 2026 dividend portfolio

Both Enbridge and Fortis are great additions to any dividend portfolio. They offer stable, growing yields, a reliable, recurring revenue stream and defensive appeal for any portfolio.

In my opinion, one or both should be part of any 2026 dividend portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your 2026 income grow.