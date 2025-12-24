Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is getting way too cheap, even if its multiple suggests frothiness.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is up ~50% YTD and now has a >$300B market cap, riding AI-driven growth but remaining volatile and seemingly richly valued. Still a multi‑year secular winner in e‑commerce + AI — best accumulated gradually in a TFSA (buy on dips, dollar‑cost average) rather than traded for quick gains.
  • Still a multi‑year secular winner in e‑commerce + AI — best accumulated gradually in a TFSA (buy on dips, dollar‑cost average) rather than traded for quick gains.

After an exceptional year for the Canadian stock markets, it’s time to think about where the value is on the TSX Index as we head into the new year. As you know, TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) top-up season is almost here, and once January rings in, Canadian investors will have a chance to contribute another $7,000 (it’s unfortunate that it’s stuck at that level even after another year of inflation). Nonetheless, investors can use the proceeds to invest in a quality name that could appreciate significantly over the next three to five years.

Undoubtedly, there are many potential names to stash on the TFSA buy list. One could certainly stick with what’s been working all year. The big Canadian banks have been firing on all cylinders, and it might be difficult to stop them as they continue to report strong earnings. At the same time, some of the gold miners have been shining brightly for investors who’ve stood by them amid the rally in precious metal prices.

While it’s tough to tell whether the materials and financials can keep powering the TSX Index to results that have put the S&P to shame, I certainly don’t see all that much in the way of froth in the two sectors, especially if we’re talking about the industry heavyweights (notably the largest-cap gold miners and the Big Six banks).

Shopify

Tech sensation Shopify (TSX:SHOP), though more volatile of late, has continued to be one of the shining stars for the Canadian stock market. It’s capitalizing on the AI boom, and it’s not even close to being done.

Despite recent volatility, shares of SHOP are up close to 50% year to date. That’s a stellar gain from a tech-driven company that might have more room to run, given its high growth rate, strong execution, and an incredibly high total addressable market that still seems to be expanding quickly as AI opens new long-term opportunities for the firm.

Sure, SHOP stock might seem fully valued now that its market cap is above the $300 billion level. Still, if Shopify can keep investing and collaborating with specialized partners on AI, I think the stock might still be relatively underappreciated, especially when you consider the much hotter AI software stocks out there that are up by far more in the past two years.

In a prior piece, I highlighted the fourth-quarter correction as a likely buying opportunity. And while the past-month ricochet of 9% might seem too heated to get behind as we head into the month of January, I’d argue that the stock may still be a top candidate to deliver a big growth surprise in the new year.

Bottom line

Of course, the AI revolution, I believe, is a multi-year (even multi-decade) one, so investors should be patient and seek to build a position over many quarters, rather than seeking to trade and make a quick profit over the matter of a few short months. At the end of the day, Shopify’s a secular growth story that doesn’t deserve to go for cheap.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

2 Magnificent Canadian Stocks Ready to Surge Into 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Not every stock slows down after a big rally, and these two top Canadian stocks are proving they may still…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 into $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX high-growth stocks can help turn $100,000 into a million but the journey could be extremely volatile.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Investing

It’s Time To Buy 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Affordable in Years

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is starting to get way too cheap after doing next to nothing in five years.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

2026 Could Be a Breakthrough Year for Shopify Stock: Here’s Why

| Jitendra Parashar

After years of strong returns, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is entering a new phase where scale, efficiency, and innovation may come…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are six of the best Canadian companies that make up the top stocks to buy now and hold for…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Investing

The Red Flags the CRA is Monitoring for Every TFSA Holder

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Running afoul of any of these TFSA blunders can attract unwanted CRA scrutiny.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Every Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

These three top Canadian dividend stocks combine dependable income with business models built to last through different market cycles.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Periods of market volatility can make even the most experienced investors uncomfortable, which is why so many Canadians start searching…

Read more »