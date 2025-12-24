Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2026 Could Be a Breakthrough Year for Shopify Stock: Here’s Why

2026 Could Be a Breakthrough Year for Shopify Stock: Here’s Why

After years of strong returns, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is entering a new phase where scale, efficiency, and innovation may come together in a big way.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has delivered huge returns, but strong execution and discipline suggest its growth story may still be unfolding.
  • The Canadian e-commerce giant is showing that revenue growth and cash generation can move together, supporting confidence in the stock’s direction.
  • New AI-driven tools and platform upgrades are positioning it for what could be a defining year in 2026.

If a stock has delivered some eye-popping returns in recent years, it doesn’t necessarily mean the best days are already behind it. In some cases, strong past performance is simply a sign that the business is getting bigger, sharper, and more disciplined with every passing year. Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock fits that description well.

The company has already proven it can scale globally, adapt when fundamentals change, and come out stronger on the other side. With momentum building across commerce and artificial intelligence (AI), the next phase for this Canadian e-commerce platform giant could be even brighter. In this article, I’ll talk about why Shopify stock could be entering a defining phase in 2026 and what is driving that optimism.

Why Shopify stock continues to attract investors

Unlike a few years ago, Shopify today is no longer just a platform for small businesses launching online stores. It has evolved into a comprehensive, global commerce operating system that powers both digital and physical retail for businesses of all sizes – from solo entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies.

As of December 23, Shopify’s TSX-listed stock is trading at $232.12 per share, giving it a market cap of about $302.1 billion. Its recent performance explains why it remains one of the best Canadian tech stocks to hold for the long term. Notably, SHOP stock has jumped nearly 84% over the last eight months. Over a longer window, its gains become even more striking, with the stock rising more than 400% over the last three years. These solid returns clearly reflect investors’ confidence in the company’s consistent execution and future outlook.

Strong growth paired with improving efficiency

In the third quarter of 2025, Shopify’s total revenue climbed 32% YoY (year-over-year) to US$2.8 billion. This growth was mainly driven by the strong performance of its subscription solutions and merchant solutions, showing that more businesses are not only joining the Shopify platform but also using more of its tools.

On the profitability side, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) reached US$470 million in the latest quarter, rising roughly 16% YoY. While its margins eased a bit compared with a year ago, it still delivered a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of about 16.5%, backed by disciplined spending and scale benefits.

At the same time, Shopify’s free cash flow margin stood at 18%, marking the ninth straight quarter of double-digit free cash flow. That consistency matters, as it shows the tech firm can grow while generating meaningful cash.

Product innovation sets the stage for 2026

What could truly make 2026 a breakout year for Shopify stock is how it’s preparing for future growth. Interestingly, the company rolled out its Winter 26 Edition in late 2025, introducing more than 150 product updates focused heavily on AI. New tools like Sidekick are evolving fast, helping merchants plan, automate, and execute tasks faster. This directly supports merchant productivity and the Shopify platform’s stickiness.

Recently, the Canadian e-commerce platform company also introduced Agentic Storefronts, which allow products to appear directly in AI-driven shopping conversations on platforms like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. More importantly, its merchants still retain control over branding, checkout, and customer relationships. This places Shopify at the center of the future of commerce in AI-powered environments.

Beyond these initiatives, Shopify expects its fourth-quarter revenue growth to remain in the mid to high twenties on a YoY basis, with free cash flow margins improving further. That combination of scale, innovation, and profitability explains why Shopify stock could be entering a defining phase as 2026 approaches.

More on Tech Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on the TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The three most popular TSX stocks remain strong buys for Canadian investors who missed owning them in 2025.

Read more »

Quantum Computing Words on Digital Circuitry
Tech Stocks

Quantum Computer Company Xanadu Is Set to Go Public: Should Investors Buy the ‘IPO’?

| Andrew Button

Canada's very Xanadu is going public. Will it go parabolic like IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) did?

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify (SHOP) may lead the AI-driven agentic commerce era, delivering double-digit revenue and earnings growth in 2026, but will that…

Read more »

Quantum Computing Words on Digital Circuitry
Tech Stocks

Investors: Canada’s Government Is Backing Quantum Computing

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s what the Canadian government’s major new investment in quantum computing means for investors.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

As the TSX Breaks Higher, These Canadian Stocks Look Poised to Win in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks with high-velocity growth potential could be among TSX’s winning investments in 2026.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Shopify Stock in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify has delivered another strong year, but the bigger question now is whether its expanding platform and AI push can…

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

TFSA Wealth Plan: Create $1 Million With a Single Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus could help build a $1 million TFSA thanks to sticky software, recurring revenue, and a disciplined acquisition engine if…

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Tech Stocks

The Market Sold BlackBerry After Its Earnings Beat – Here’s Why I’d Buy More

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) beat expectations again, yet the stock slipped, and a closer look at its latest numbers shows why that…

Read more »