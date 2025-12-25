Member Login
Home » Investing » High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These three high-yield dividend stocks all offer sustainable yields above 6%, making them some of the best stocks Canadians can buy now.

Daniel Da Costa
dividends can compound over time

Key Points

  • Three high‑yield Canadian dividend picks to buy now: Freehold Royalties (FRU, ~7.1% yield), South Bow (SOBO, ~7.3%), and Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA, ~6%+).
  • Each relies on royalty- or contract‑backed cash flow and targets moderate payout ratios (Freehold ~60%, South Bow ~66% guidance), making their above‑average yields more sustainable.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Freehold Royalties

Earning passive income from high-quality Canadian dividend stocks is one of the best rewards investors receive from investing in the stock market. And when it comes to dividend stocks, naturally, many Canadians often look at the highest-yielding dividend stocks to buy first.

There’s no question that a stock offering an attractive dividend yield can feel like an opportunity to lock in strong passive income right away. However, as most experienced investors know, not every high yield is worth chasing. In fact, in many cases, an unusually high dividend can be a warning sign that the payout may not be sustainable.

That’s why when you’re looking at high-yield Canadian dividend stocks to buy for your portfolio, it’s not just about the yield itself. By far, the most important factor is whether the underlying business can actually support that payout through different economic environments.

That’s why it’s essential to ensure the company earns reliable cash flow, and has a reasonable payout ratio and business model that’s sustainable over the long haul.

Right now, there are a handful of Canadian dividend stocks offering well-above-average yields that are backed by real cash flow and proven business models.

So, if you’re looking to boost the income your portfolio generates without taking unnecessary risks, here are three high-yield Canadian dividend stocks to buy right now.

Two top energy stocks

When it comes to finding reliable high-yield dividend stocks that Canadians can buy today and have the confidence to hold for years, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) and South Bow (TSX:SOBO) immediately come to mind.

As a royalty company, Freehold Royalties is one of the most reliable high-yield dividend stocks on the TSX. Instead of drilling for oil and gas itself, Freehold owns mineral rights and collects royalties from energy producers that operate on its land. That means it earns cash flow without having to fund expensive drilling or production costs, making it a lower-risk stock than traditional energy producers.

This structure gives Freehold a big advantage and makes it one of the best high-yield dividend stocks that Canadian investors can buy. Its operating costs are low, its margins are high, and it generates strong free cash flow when energy prices are healthy. That cash flow is what supports its generous dividend, which currently offers one of the highest yields in the energy sector.

In fact, right now, Freehold’s yield is sitting at roughly 7.1%, and the company aims to keep its payout ratio around 60%, showing just how sustainable and reliable a passive income generator Freehold is.

Meanwhile, South Bow is another ultra-dependable stock to buy and hold for the long haul. The company operates pipeline assets that move oil and other products under long-term, contract-backed agreements. That means the majority of its cash flow is not directly tied to commodity prices, but instead comes from volume-based or fixed-fee contracts.

And currently, South Bow’s dividend yield sits even higher than Freehold’s at roughly 7.3%. Furthermore, its payout ratio of distributable cash flow is estimated to be just 66% in 2026, according to South Bow’s guidance.

So, if you’re looking for reliable high-yield dividend stocks to buy now, South Bow is easily one of the best options available to Canadians.

One of the top dividend stocks for Canadians to buy now

In addition to South Bow and Freehold, another high-quality dividend stock, which unsurprisingly is another royalty company, is Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA).

The Canadian dividend stock is an ideal investment because it collects royalties from Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations across Canada, earning a percentage of system sales rather than operating the restaurants itself.

That royalty structure keeps costs low and cash flow highly predictable. As long as Canadians keep ordering pizza, Pizza Pizza Royalty continues to collect steady income. That stability is what allows the company to pay a consistently high dividend.

Furthermore, while restaurant stocks can sometimes be sensitive to economic conditions, Pizza Pizza’s value-focused positioning has proven for years that it helps support demand even when consumers cut back elsewhere.

So, if you’re looking for Canadian dividend stocks to buy that offer attractive but sustainable dividends, Pizza Pizza stock currently offers a yield of more than 6%.

