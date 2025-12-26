1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All in 2026

This top Canadian stock is combining powerful momentum with long-term conviction, and it could be the clear market leader in 2026.

When the stock market is surging despite macroeconomic uncertainties in the background, picking winners becomes trickier than it seems. Everything looks shiny in a bull run, but only a few companies have real staying power. While many investors are riding the ongoing rally in the TSX Composite, smart Foolish Investors are now digging deeper into the numbers and strategy.

And what I’ve found is a quality stock that has delivered more than just returns – it has real business strength behind that momentum. In addition, its rock-solid long-term vision and growth fundamentals make it a great Canadian stock worth watching closely.

In this article, I’ll talk about why Sprott (TSX:SII) could be one of the most attractive Canadian stocks to buy heading into 2026.

A strong performer with solid roots

Before getting into the numbers, let’s look at what Sprott actually does and why I find it so attractive right now. This Toronto-based company acts as a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. Its business spans exchange-listed products, managed equities, and private strategies. While that may sound technical at first glance, it basically means Sprott gives investors exposure to gold, silver, uranium, and other essential commodities through a smart mix of products.

At the time of writing, SII stock was trading at $134 per share, giving the company a market cap of around $3.5 billion. While it offers a small 1.7% annualized dividend yield, I find its performance more appealing as it has climbed a stunning 120% over the last year, and its 5-year return is over 248%.

Even more impressive, this Canadian stock has doubled in the past 10 months alone, showing strong investor confidence backed by real growth.

Why Sprott’s momentum looks sustainable

It’s one thing for a stock to rally, but it’s another when the rally is built on business strength. That’s exactly the case here. Sprott’s assets under management (AUM) reached $49.1 billion at the end of the third quarter, reflecting a solid 56% increase from the start of the year. This growth came from both rising market values and inflows into its physical trusts, especially gold, silver, and uranium. Notably, September 2025 was the best sales month in Sprott’s history, with $879 million in net inflows across 20 strategies.

Also, its newer ETFs are already gaining traction. Since 2022, Sprott has grown its ETF (exchange-traded fund) AUM from under $400 million to more than $4.5 billion, reflecting increasing demand from its retail as well as institutional clients.

Impressive earnings even with accounting noise

In the third quarter, Sprott reported US$65.1 million in total revenue, up significantly from the previous quarter.

Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the quarter jumped 54% year-over-year to US$31.9 million with the help of higher average AUM, market appreciation, and solid inflows into its funds. Similarly, its adjusted quarterly EBITDA margin stood strong at 65%, one of the best in the industry.

What makes it a top Canadian pick for 2026

This brings us back to the bigger picture. Sprott is not just growing but growing with purpose. The company has been expanding its physical and ETF product lineup with strategic launches tied to metals that are important for the future, including uranium and copper. These are long-term trends backed by growing demand in clean energy, electrification, and global infrastructure.

In addition to product innovation, Sprott has a clean balance sheet, no debt, and strong cash reserves. It’s also rewarding shareholders handsomely, as it recently hiked its dividend by 33% – a clear signal of confidence.

That’s why, for investors looking for a stock with both momentum and a solid outlook, Sprott could very well be the one to rule them all in 2026.