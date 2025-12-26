Member Login
Balance Is Everything, and These 3 TSX Stocks Are Top-Tier Picks for 2026

Finding balance in the markets is important, as many portfolios are now over-indexed to one trend. Here are three stocks that can provide that mix.

Chris MacDonald
person stacking rocks by the lake

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Diversifying your investment portfolio with a mix of dividend, growth, and value stocks enhances sustainability and long-term results.
  • Key picks include Shopify for growth potential, Restaurant Brands for value, and Dream Industrial REIT for dividend income with growth prospects.

Balance is important in most aspects of life. Whether it’s work, family, investing or health – you name it, balance is typically going to deliver more sustainable and long-lasting results. At the end of the day, that’s what most of us are ultimately after.

In the world of investing, finding balance across sectors, geographies and asset types is important. In this piece, I’m going to discuss balance in the context of asset types picked. By that, I mean having a portfolio consisting of a mix of dividend stocks, growth stocks, and value stocks.

Each of these three picks has a mix of attributes, with a higher tilt toward one over the other two. Let’s dive in!

Shopify

For investors looking for a more pure-play growth stock, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) continues to be my top Canadian pick.

The e-commerce platform provider has seen impressive growth in recent quarters, bolstered by strong e-commerce shopping trends this holiday season. The thing is, I think this underlying growth catalyst is one that is long-lasting and should take decades to fully unfold.

So, as more companies of all sizes shift their focus toward an online presence (perhaps in tandem with owning and operating their own stores), the idea that going direct-to-consumer can be more profitable could lead to a marked shift in how we all shop. A decade or two from now, I think cities will ultimately be set up differently, with small warehouses taking the place of retail stores near city centres (see the last pick on this list for more).

With plenty of growth upside ahead in 2026 and beyond, I think new all-time highs are in order for Shopify, and it’s still one of my top picks for this reason.

Restaurant Brands

A more defensive pick I’d suggest falls into the value category, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) stock hasn’t been this cheap in years.

Formerly considered a growth stock by myself and others, Restaurant Brands has matured more and focused more on improving its core operations, margins, and profitability. As companies age, this becomes more important. And personally, that’s what I think is ultimately most important for investors.

After all, stocks ought to be valued as the sum total of their future cash flows. If that’s the case, Restaurant Brands and its world-class fast food banners (which should benefit from significant trade-down trends in the years to come) is positioned well as a long-term winner for any portfolio.

Dream Industrial REIT

Now, for a more dividend-oriented pick, albeit one I’d suggest has some growth and value-related upside as well. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) remains one of my top picks in the real estate investment trust world.

An industrial-focused REIT, Dream Industrial focuses on mostly warehouses and distribution centres located in close proximity to city centres. Thus, this is a company that directly feeds into the growth narrative around Shopify and the e-commerce growth trends underpinning our economy.

For investors looking for a way to derive yield from the same-day delivery trends that have absolutely taken over, Dream Industrial’s 5.6% dividend yield at the time of writing is one I think is worth grabbing.

