3 Canadian Stocks With Bullish Catalysts Heading Into 2026

Are you looking for companies with bullish catalysts that can ride these key drivers to big gains in 2026? Check out these three stocks.

As we embark on what could be an exciting year ahead, investors are already putting together their predictions for which stocks will be the best performers in 2026. Among the prognosticators out there, I have to put my hat in the ring and highlight a few of my top picks for the coming year.

Now, I’m generally no good at producing predictions that play out with great accuracy. I’d argue that few investors are. However, I have identified three companies with very solid catalysts heading into 2026 that are worth buying on this basis.

With that in mind, here are three top Canadian stocks I think could provide solid growth for investors looking to put capital to work in the year to come.

Enbridge

With a new administration in Canada and the U.S. already reshaping the fiscal priorities of these nations, there are few areas of agreement these administrations have come to. Indeed, trade has become a thorn in the side of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and there are likely going to be material trade shifts that come in the years ahead that will focus on reducing the country’s reliance on the U.S. as a critical trade partner.

That said, while energy shipments may shift in terms of where they’re headed, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and the company’s network of existing pipeline capacity provide investors with very durable exposure to this sector via a company with rock-solid cash flows and a meaningful dividend yield.

That said, if Canada does go in the direction it’s suggesting it will with new pipeline approvals, I think Enbridge is likely to be the beneficiary of these moves. This is a stock I think could have material upside in 2026 as the energy independence narrative picks up steam, and the Canadian economy looks for new trading partners to engage with.

Shopify

Any list of companies with significant growth potential ought to include Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Indeed, shares of the e-commerce platform provider have had another highly volatile year. However, the good news clearly is that this stock is trending in the right direction heading into 2026, near its all-time high.

I think 2026 is likely to bring even higher highs for the company, given the structural growth drivers we’ve seen play out in the e-commerce sector. Big box retailers and those with brick-and-mortar operations have seen growth slow. But sales of online goods have continued to surge.

I expect to see these trends continue into 2026, with widening margins and accelerating top- and bottom-line growth driving another big year for Shopify investors.

The Metals Company

One Canadian company which is actually listed on the Nasdaq I think has tremendous tailwinds heading into 2026 has to be The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC).

This deep-sea mining company is a first-mover in terms of gaining initial exploratory permits to mine nodules deep on the ocean floor, containing critical battery minerals. With an absolutely incredible untouched resource ready to be brought to the surface, I think new regulatory approvals in the year ahead could pave the way for commercialization faster than the company’s late-2027 timeline.

If that’s the case, the stock’s recent surge in 2025 could pale in comparison to next year’s return. I think a lot will need to go right for this company to see the kind of upside I think is possible. However, given TMC’s current positioning in what I think will be an absolutely massive industry, this is among my top speculative picks in the market right now.