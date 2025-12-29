These three names are some of the very best stocks in Canada, not just to buy for 2026, but to hold for years to come.

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Month of 2025, I’d Pick These

With 2025 coming to a close, it’s hard not to look back at just how much has happened in the market over the last year. Between tariff headlines, shifting trade dynamics, falling interest rates, surging gold prices, and plenty of economic uncertainty, finding the best stocks to buy for your portfolio heading into the new year is as important as ever.

Some stocks have been thriving in the current environment, while others have struggled to keep up, giving investors tonnes of opportunity to find underperformers on the verge of a turnaround, or stocks you already know can weather the storm in these environments.

So, now, as we finish the final few days of the year, the focus for all investors should be positioning their portfolios for what comes next.

Interest rates are lower than they were a year ago, and expectations for further cuts in 2026 could continue to support equities. At the same time, uncertainty hasn’t disappeared, and it’s still important to own businesses that can perform in a wide range of market environments.

That’s why this time of year is less about buying whatever stocks had the best or worst performances in 2025. Instead, it’s more about building a portfolio you can feel confident holding into next year and beyond.

High-quality businesses with solid operations, strong balance sheets, and long-term growth potential will always be the best stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

So, with that in mind, if I could only buy three stocks in the final month of 2025, here are the stocks I’d keep my eyes on.

One of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for decades

If you’re looking to strengthen your portfolio heading into 2026, there’s no doubt one of the first stocks you’ll want to consider adding to your buy list is Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN).

Brookfield is an incredible long-term investment. It’s massive, globally dominant, run by an elite management team, and has a long track record of strong execution. On top of that, it’s widely diversified, which helps reduce risk and create multiple paths for growth.

In fact, Brookfield owns a mix of high-quality assets across industries such as infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, and credit. That gives it exposure to some of the most important long-term investment themes in the world.

What really makes Brookfield stand out is how well-positioned it is for a variety of market environments. If interest rates continue to fall, asset values should benefit. If inflation sticks around, many of its assets are linked to inflation and tend to hold up well. And if markets remain volatile, Brookfield’s scale and diversification often allow it to take advantage of opportunities.

Plus, right now, all eight analysts that cover Brookfield have buy ratings on the stock. So if you’re looking for a top stock to buy now and confidently hold through 2026 and beyond, Brookfield is a strong choice.

Two top Canadian growth stocks

In addition to Brookfield, two more top Canadian stocks to buy as we head into 2026 are Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

WELL Health is a stock that’s been frustrating for investors this year, but that’s exactly why it’s one of the best stocks to buy heading into 2026.

The health care stock continues to grow its core Canadian clinic business, expand its network, and improve operations, even though the stock price hasn’t reflected that progress.

In fact, WELL now trades at just 12.3 times its forward earnings, which is incredibly cheap for a growth stock. Furthermore, analysts estimate that for the full year 2025, WELL’s revenue increased by over 50%.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality growth stock that trades undervalued, WELL is one of the best to buy now.

Meanwhile, Aritzia is another stock to add to your buy list as we head into the new year.

For years, Aritzia has been one of the best growth stories in the country, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. The company has consistently proven its ability to weather the storm and keep growing, whether it was during the pandemic and lockdowns, periods of higher inflation weighing on discretionary spending, or even tariff concerns.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality business you can own with confidence for years, Aritzia is one of the best stocks to buy now.