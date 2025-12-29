The Millionaires’ Portfolios: Here’s What the Pros Are Buying Right Now

If you want to invest like a millionaire, these are three Canadian stocks to consider to join the big boys in their investing style.

Millionaire (and billionaire) investors are increasingly flocking to Canadian stocks for a number of reasons. For one, Canadian stocks have remained relatively undervalued relative to their U.S. counterparts for a long time, in part due to lower growth rates stemming from a more commodity and financial-oriented market overall. Secondly, these companies are very defensive in nature, and more durable in times of stress.

So, as investment managers and hedge fund owners look to diversify into other lower-cost and more defensive markets, I think more capital could continue to flow north of the border. For those with this underlying thesis, let’s dive into three Canadian stocks that have seen strong buying from big-time investors, and why that’s the case.

Shopify

One of my top picks as a Canadian growth stock every long-term investor should at least consider, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) also happens to be a favourite among those with deep pockets.

Shares of the e-commerce platform provider have been on an absolute tear this year and look set to make new all-time highs (maybe before the end of the year). Currently, 16 billionaires are reported to hold positions in this Canadian tech giant, and that seems to be due in part to this stock’s recent momentum.

That said, I think the company’s underlying structural growth catalysts, stemming from surging e-commerce sales at the expense of brick-and-mortar retail is a trend that’s likely to continue. Those thinking truly long term may want to add some exposure on any dips (and I’ve argued that this recent dip was a buying opportunity, which it was).

Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Another top defensive stock I’ve long thought holds value as a way to provide a portfolio with ballast during times of stress is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP).

I’m going to just call the company Canadian Pacific, as that’s what I’ve always called it. This railroad is also among the most-owned Canadian stocks among billionaires, with 15 reported investors at this level owning the name. TCI Fund Management is among the company’s largest shareholders, with just under 55 millions shares of the railroad giant as of the end of last year.

With solid revenue growth of more than 14% in a less-than-friendly trade environment, I’d say there are solid fundamental reasons to own this stock. That goes double for those who believe in the growth story that is the North American economy for the long term.

Cameco

With uranium prices surging as a number of new projects have gotten approved in the U.S., it should be no surprise that Cameco (TSX:CCO) is also among the most-owned stocks by international investors.

Those looking for exposure to strong underlying trends in the world of reactor development have reason to own this stock. With so much power going to be needed due to the rise of data centres and AI technology, I think Cameco could be among the sneakiest (and best) ways to play this growth.

Also reporting strong revenue growth this past quarter, with absolutely incredible free cash flow growth of more than 150%, this is a stock to keep an eye on at the very least. To me, Cameco is a screaming buy here.