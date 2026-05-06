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2 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another dividend star that looks like a good buy here.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Even with the TSX running hot and valuations higher, buying high-quality dividend growth stocks at fair prices can be better than waiting for a hard-to-time correction and losing ground to inflation.
  • Restaurant Brands looks strong with brand momentum and a ~3.3% yield, while Fairfax looks undervalued at ~8.2x earnings despite a low sub-1% yield and could rebound after a “digestion” year.
10 stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial

It might feel like those high-quality dividend stocks are becoming somewhat harder to come by, especially after the latest run-up in the TSX Index. And while various valuation metrics, at least on average, might be skewing towards the higher end of the three-year historical range, there are some names under the surface that still provide decent value for the money. Indeed, quality stocks at good prices might not be as abundant this May, but that doesn’t mean you should forego the fairly-priced dividend payers in favour of timing a near-term correction of sorts.

In my view, buying quality at a fair price beats waiting for a correction, which is tough to time by the way, and risking losing one’s purchasing power through inflation, which could come tough to control as energy prices work their way through a broad range of goods. At the end of the day, higher oil means higher transport costs and price hikes for quite a few goods that have seemingly only gotten markedly more expensive with time.

In any case, dividend growth stocks can help you stay ahead of inflation and even earn some “real” (that’s after-inflation) growth.

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands International

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) are having a breakout year, and the rally might not be over just yet. The fast-food industry is in a bit of a mixed spot, with some industry icons that have sold off of late. Indeed, we’re in an environment where value really does matter.

But when it comes to fast food, it’s not just about stacked value menus or low prices. Quality and menu innovation still matter. And on all fronts, I think it’s safe to say that Restaurant Brands gets an A-grade of late. The firm behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is finally firing on all cylinders. Past investments and bold moves, like reinventing the famous Burger King Whopper, are finally starting to pay big dividends.

It took long enough, but Restaurant Brands is finally a model of success, and as it continues its momentum, I think dividend growth investors might wish to hang on for the long haul. The stock might seem pricier after gaining over 20% in the past year. But with a 3.3% dividend yield and a secret sauce that’s allowing Restaurant Brands to excel where its rivals are stumbling, I think the premium price of admission is now more than warranted, especially as the firm looks to become the king of value.

Fairfax Financial

Shares of Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) have a dividend yield that’s just south of 1%. But after a relatively flat year of gains, I do think that Prem Watsa’s legendary firm is ready to move on. First, the stock looks quite cheap at 8.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) after sinking into a correction.

While the expectations bar is a bit higher after the historic five-year surge that saw shares more than triple, I still think there’s a lot of deep value to be had in an insurance firm that’s operating at a high level while tailwinds intensify. I think it’s a mistake that shares are hanging onto a single-digit P/E multiple and would look for the firm to make up for lost time after a 2025 “digestion” year.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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