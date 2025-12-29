Some of the best investments on the market today come from Canadian energy stocks. Here are two stellar picks to consider today.

Your Best Bets as Canadian Energy Stocks Get Their Chance to Shine

Canadian energy stocks are getting a welcome boost from global oil demands and export capacity growth. This is giving some of the major players in the energy sector a breakout moment.

Canada is a major global supplier in the oil and gas field. And despite the growing renewable energy segment, oil and gas are still important to the country’s energy system.

Investors seeking investment opportunities from Canadian energy stocks should consider these two stocks today.

Option 1: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the largest independent energy producers in Canada. The company offers a diverse portfolio of oil sands mining, conventional oil, thermal heavy oil and natural gas.

That diversity smooths cash flow across different commodity cycles. It also helps the company invest in growth initiatives and grow its dividend.

Canadian Natural Resources’ portfolio also boasts long-life, low-decline reserves. Assets such as the oil sands can provide proved and probable assets measured in billions of barrels. Even better, those projects can provide decades of reserve life.

That long reserve life can provide stable production under fixed costs. It also reduces the need for risky, expensive exploratory spending.

Turning to dividends, Canadian Natural Resources offers a robust 5.2% yield, making it one of the better-paying options on the market.

For prospective investors looking at Canadian energy stocks, Canadian Natural Resources is an appealing pick. It offers a large, diversified portfolio of long-duration assets that are hard to replicate. It’s exposed to oil and gas price cycles and offers a tasty dividend.

Option 2: Suncor Energy

It’s hard to mention Canadian energy stocks, and more specifically, integrated suppliers, without thinking about Suncor Energy (TSX:SU).

Suncor is a massive integrated energy company. It links together oil sands production operations with refining, fuel distribution, and retail gas stations to make an end-to-end cycle.

This integration offsets much of the volatility in crude prices, as weakness in one sector can be absorbed by another. Fortunately, weakness isn’t something that’s in Suncor’s vocabulary.

During 2025, Suncor’s upstream output reached 870,000 barrels per day, reflecting a solid 8% quarter-over-quarter increase. That increase helped the company deliver 11% net profit margins during the first three quarters of 2025, despite unspectacular oil prices.

Suncor’s assets are low-decline oil sands reserves. Like Canadian Natural Resources, this translates into decades of potential production with fixed costs.

In other words, Suncor doesn’t need sky-high prices to post solid returns. Those solid returns mean that Suncor can invest in growth initiatives while continuing to pay a solid quarterly dividend.

The company has also engaged in share buybacks, including a whopping 42 million shares purchased in 2025.

As of the time of writing, Suncor’s dividend pays out a quarterly 4.1%. Suncor also provides investors with annual upticks to that dividend and has done so for 30 years without fail.

What Canadian energy stocks are you investing in?

Both Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor are Canadian energy stocks that offer plenty of long-term potential. They also boast strong defensive moats and growing dividends, making them solid additions to any well-diversified portfolio.