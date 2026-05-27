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Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

When building an income engine, your TFSA should take priority over an RRSP. Here’s why.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Make your TFSA the primary income engine: TFSA withdrawals (dividends and capital gains) are completely tax‑free, while RRSP/RRIF withdrawals are fully taxable and can raise your tax bill or affect government benefits.
  • Hold durable, dividend‑paying stocks (e.g., Enbridge) inside a TFSA so dividends can be reinvested and compound tax‑free, accelerating a reliable passive‑income stream.
  • RRSPs still matter for upfront tax relief — especially for high income earners — but for long‑term, flexible, tax‑free income the TFSA is often the superior choice.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

For decades, Canadians have been taught that the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is the ultimate retirement account. The tax deduction feels rewarding, especially during tax season, and many investors automatically prioritize RRSP contributions over everything else. But if your goal is to build reliable, tax-free passive income, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) may actually deserve the top spot in your portfolio strategy.

The difference comes down to how each account is taxed. RRSP withdrawals are treated as fully taxable income, which means every dollar you pull out in retirement can increase your tax bill. TFSA withdrawals, however, are completely tax-free. That distinction becomes incredibly powerful when you own strong dividend-paying stocks that can compound for years.

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Why tax-free income matters more than tax deductions

Many investors focus too heavily on the upfront RRSP deduction without considering the long-term consequences. An RRSP absolutely helps in reducing taxes during your working years, but eventually the government wants its share. When withdrawals begin, you may face taxes on dividends, capital gains, and even mandatory Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals later in life.

A TFSA works differently. Once money is inside the account, every dividend payment, capital gain, and withdrawal belongs entirely to you. That makes the TFSA an ideal home for dependable Canadian dividend stocks that can generate rising income over time.

Imagine building a TFSA that eventually produces $15,000 to $20,000 annually in dividends. None of that income affects your taxable earnings, Old Age Security (OAS) eligibility, or other government benefits. In contrast, RRSP withdrawals can push retirees into higher tax brackets and create unnecessary financial stress.

For investors seeking financial independence, the TFSA is not simply a savings account. It is a tax-free income engine.

A Canadian dividend giant for a TFSA

A solid example of a TFSA-friendly stock is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The energy infrastructure giant has become a favourite among Canadian income investors because of its stable cash flow, defensive business model, and long history of dividend growth.

Enbridge operates one of the largest pipeline and energy transportation networks in North America. Unlike commodity producers, it does not rely heavily on oil prices to generate profits. Instead, much of its revenue comes from long-term contracted infrastructure assets that produce predictable cash flow.

That consistency has allowed Enbridge to pay out 70-plus years of dividends and increase its dividend for about 30 years. The company also typically offers a high yield compared with the broader Canadian market, making it especially attractive inside a TFSA. Every quarterly dividend payment can be reinvested tax-free, accelerating compounding over time.

For example, a $40,000 TFSA investment earning a 5% dividend yield could generate roughly $2,000 annually without triggering taxes. Reinvested consistently, that income can snowball into a meaningful passive-income stream over the long term.

The psychological advantage is also important. Investors often hesitate to withdraw from RRSPs because of the tax consequences. TFSA income, on the other hand, feels far more flexible and usable in everyday life.

Investor takeaway

The RRSP still has an important role in retirement planning, particularly for high-income Canadians seeking immediate tax relief. However, investors focused on long-term passive income should seriously consider making the TFSA their primary wealth-building account.

By holding durable dividend stocks such as Enbridge inside a TFSA, Canadians can create a growing stream of completely tax-free income that remains untouched by future tax increases or retirement withdrawal rules. Over time, that flexibility and efficiency can make the TFSA one of the most powerful financial tools available to Canadian investors.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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