3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 3 Years

These three Canadian stocks combine real growth drivers with the kind of execution long-term investors look for.

As the TSX Composite Index is about to conclude another year with solid gains, Canadian growth stocks backed by real numbers are back in focus. Canada offers a mix of technology, resources, and innovation that continues to attract global investors as many growth-oriented companies are turning demand into strong results. In this article, I’ll walk through three top Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold and explain what is driving each one.

MDA Space stock

For investors looking for top growth stocks with sustained growth potential, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) could be worth considering right now. It operates across satellite systems, robotics and space operations, and geo-intelligence segments.

After rallying by nearly 320% over the last three years, MDA stock is currently trading at $26.89 per share with a market cap of about $3.4 billion.

In the September 2025 quarter, the company’s revenue surged 45% YoY (year-over-year) to $409.8 million, backed by higher volumes in satellite systems and robotics programs. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the quarter jumped 49% YoY to $82.8 million, while margins held strong near 20%. MDA’s massive backlog of $4.4 billion continues to provide strong revenue visibility beyond 2025.

Longer term, MDA Space is expected to benefit from major programs such as Telesat Lightspeed, Globalstar’s next-generation low Earth orbit constellation, and government-backed radar and military satellite initiatives. These factors can help the share price of this growth-oriented firm continue soaring.

IAMGOLD stock

Moving from technology to resources, IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) could add a different layer of growth to your portfolio, making it another top Canadian growth stock to buy and hold. Based in Toronto, it’s a gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa.

Following a 550% rally in the last three years, IMG stock is now trading at $22.58 per share with a market cap of roughly $13.4 billion. While dividends are not its main attraction, the stock continues to show strong momentum.

This growth stock’s recent performance has been supported by improving operations and rallying gold prices. In the third quarter, the gold miner’s revenue climbed 61% YoY to $706.7 million, while its adjusted EBITDA soared by 62% YoY to $359.5 million. The ramp-up of its Côté Gold mine played a key role in driving these results.

Over the longer run, IAMGOLD is focused on strengthening its balance sheet and expanding high-quality assets. Debt reduction, improving margins, and production growth at core projects make this Canadian growth stock even more attractive for holding for the long run.

BlackBerry stock

Wrapping up the list, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) can bring a turnaround-driven angle to these top Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold. In short, this Waterloo-based tech firm mainly provides secure software and embedded systems through its QNX, secure communications, and licensing segments. BB stock currently trades at $5.31 per share with a market cap of about $3.1 billion.

Although the stock hasn’t seen much appreciation lately, its financial results show consistent improvement beneath the surface. In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (three months ended in November 2025), BlackBerry’s sales reached $141.8 million, beating guidance. Its QNX division delivered its highest revenue quarter ever, while the secure communications segment exceeded both revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations. As a result, the company delivered its third straight profitable quarter and generated $17.9 million in operating cash flow.

From a long-term view, BlackBerry’s growth story is tied to rising QNX adoption across automotive and adjacent industries, along with recurring government and enterprise demand for secure communications. Overall, improving profitability and cash flow discipline continue to strengthen its position as one of the best growth stocks to buy in Canada today and hold for years to come.