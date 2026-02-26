Motley Fool Premium
How to Build Your Own Pension When Your Employer Won’t

A TFSA can work like a personal pension, and Hydro One is pitched as a steady, regulated stock to anchor it.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points
  • CPP and OAS help, but most Canadians still need investments to cover rising living costs.
  • A TFSA “pension” works best with automatic contributions, growth early, then more income and cash near retirement.
  • Hydro One offers regulated, steadier earnings and a modest yield, aiming for reliability over big payouts.

Canada’s public pension stack helps, but it rarely replaces a full paycheque. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) form a foundation, not a lifestyle guarantee, and inflation keeps raising the cost of the basics. Plenty of Canadians also retire with gaps, such as years out of the workforce, lower lifetime earnings, or no workplace plan. Even if you qualify for near-maximum benefits, you still face a simple reality: your monthly spending does not politely shrink just because you hit 65.

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.

Source: Getty Images

Build it up

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can act like your personal pension since it lets your money grow tax-free and lets you withdraw tax-free, with no hit to OAS the way taxable income can. The mindset shift matters. You stop thinking in terms of “how much do I have,” and you start thinking “how much can this pay me every month.” That pushes you toward a portfolio built for long-run compounding, not quick wins.

The easiest structure looks like a three-point plan inside the TFSA. First, you build a growth engine early on, so the balance can actually get big enough to matter. Second, you add a steady income layer as you approach retirement, so the monthly payouts feel more predictable. Third, you keep a small cash buffer for near-term spending, so you do not need to sell investments in a down market just to pay the bills.

Then you automate it like a pension contribution. You pick a set amount each month, you invest it on schedule, and you treat it like a bill you must pay. Over time, you can switch from reinvesting everything to taking a portion of distributions as “pension payments” once the TFSA reaches your target. The goal is boring consistency, since a homemade pension only works if you keep feeding it.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) fits the “build your own pension” theme since it runs essential electricity transmission and distribution in Ontario. That kind of business tends to produce steadier cash flow than most sectors. Over the last year, the news flow stayed centred on regulated execution, rate decisions, and ongoing infrastructure investment. In February 2026, it reported fourth-quarter results and highlighted that its 2025 performance benefited from Ontario Energy Board-approved rates and higher demand and consumption, alongside lower operations and maintenance in parts of the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the hydro producer reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $233 million, up from $200 million a year earlier, and it delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 versus $0.33. For the full year ended Dec. 31, 2025, it reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.34 billion compared with $1.16 billion in 2024, which translated into earnings per share of $2.23 compared with $1.93. Earlier in the year, the third quarter of 2025 also looked strong, with total revenue of $2.3 billion and net income attributable to common shareholders of $421 million, or $0.70 per share.

Hydro One earns regulated returns on a growing rate base, so it tends to grow through capital investment and approved rates, not by chasing the next hot trend. Shares are up 30% in the last year, which tells you the market already appreciates its stability. The dividend yield has recently sat around 2.3% at writing and it pays quarterly, so it will not deliver instant, huge income. However, it can play a reliable role in a broader TFSA pension plan, especially with a larger investment like $40,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
H$57.50695$1.33$924.35Quarterly$39,962.50

Bottom line

A workplace pension gives you structure, discipline, and predictability. A TFSA can give you the same things if you build it like a system, not a wish. Hydro One will not make you rich overnight, but it can help you build a calmer, more reliable income stream over time. If your employer will not fund your future, you can still do it yourself, one automatic contribution and one dependable holding at a time.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

