Should You Buy Rogers Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

Rogers’ Shaw deal hangover has kept the stock controversial, but that uncertainty may be exactly why its dividend yield looks so tempting today.

Telecom can be a strong dividend investment. It sits at the centre of daily life and quietly collects cash every month. Canadians may cut back on shopping or travel, but rarely cancel internet or mobile service. That creates steady revenue, predictable cash flow, and room to pay dividends through economic cycles.

Telecom companies also benefit from scale, long-term customer relationships, and recurring billing, which helps smooth volatility and makes dividends feel more dependable than those tied to commodity prices. That consistency matters most when investors rely on dividends to support long-term financial planning goals over decades. But when it comes to the Big Three in Canada, is Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) the best income option?

RCI

Rogers Communications is one of Canada’s largest telecom providers, offering wireless, cable, internet, and media assets across the country. Its scale expanded significantly after the Shaw acquisition, which reshaped the competitive landscape. Since then, Rogers stock has traded unevenly as investors digested integration costs and debt. Performance has lagged the broader market at times, but that underperformance has also reset expectations and pushed the shares into territory income investors tend to watch closely.

From an operating standpoint, Rogers stock has continued to invest heavily in its network and customer base. Subscriber growth has been steady rather than spectacular, but pricing discipline has improved following industry consolidation. Revenue trends have been supported by higher average revenue per user and bundled services. While the share price hasn’t raced ahead, the business itself has become more predictable. This is often what dividend-focused investors care about most. Consistency at this stage can matter more than aggressive expansion for conservative dividend-focused portfolios.

Into earnings

Recent earnings have reflected the transition period Rogers stock is working through. Cash flow remains strong, supported by recurring service revenue, but interest costs rose following the Shaw deal. Management has focused on capturing synergies and reducing overlap, which should gradually improve margins. On a valuation basis, the stock trades at a lower multiple than its historical average at 12.5 times earnings, reflecting near-term caution rather than long-term collapse. This gap often attracts long-horizon investors who are comfortable waiting for fundamentals to eventually reassert themselves.

Dividend coverage has tightened, but it remains intact as Rogers stock prioritizes balance sheet repair. Earnings should grow more slowly in the short term, then improve as integration benefits flow through. That path explains why the yield appears elevated compared with peers’. Investors are being compensated for patience while the company works through leverage and focuses on stabilizing free cash flow. Valuation support can limit the downside for income investors if markets remain choppy longer than expected.

Earning income

Whether Rogers stock is worth owning for its dividend depends on expectations. The payout is attractive, especially compared with that of bonds or guaranteed investment certificates (GIC), and it’s backed by essential services Canadians rely on daily. The risk lies in execution. Debt reduction and cost control must continue for the dividend to feel truly comfortable. For investors who understand that risk, the income can be compelling. Position sizing and diversification remain important to manage overall telecom-specific risks within income portfolios .

Rogers stock doesn’t offer rapid dividend growth today, but it offers visibility. As integration risks fade, free cash flow should improve and more easily support the payout. If management delivers on synergy targets, the dividend could become safer while the share price recovers modestly. That combination of income now and potential upside later fits a patient income strategy. Over time, it rewards discipline more than excitement for holders.

Bottom line

Telecom dividends rarely excite, but they often endure. Rogers stock represents a case where uncertainty has already been priced in, leaving investors with a high yield tied to essential infrastructure. Right now, here’s what that high yield could bring in with $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RCI.B $50.65 138 $2.00 $276.00 Quarterly $6,989.70

For those willing to accept short-term noise in exchange for long-term income, telecom can still play a useful role. Sometimes, the strongest dividend investments are the ones investors argue about the most. Patience often proves to be the hidden advantage for long-term investors.