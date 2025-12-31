2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

Two beaten-down TSX names look like classic “recovery before the headlines” setups, where patience could be paid back over the next few years.

Some of the best TSX opportunities show up when investors feel tired, cautious, or frustrated. Stocks often begin recovering quietly, before headlines turn positive or sentiment improves. Buying before that recovery starts means looking for companies with strong foundations, improving fundamentals, and problems that are fixable rather than permanent. These moments tend to reward patient investors who focus less on recent price pain and more on what the business can earn over the next five to ten years. And right now, there are two I’d watch first and foremost.

MG

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a global auto parts giant that has spent the past few years under pressure as inflation, labour disruptions, supply-chain issues, and slowing auto demand weighed on results. Its share price has lagged the broader market, which has made many investors impatient. Yet Magna still sits at the centre of the global auto industry, supplying components, systems, and engineering services to nearly every major automaker. The market’s concern has been cyclical rather than existential, and that distinction matters when looking for recovery candidates.

From a performance perspective, Magna has already priced in a lot of bad news. Auto stocks tend to move ahead of the economic cycle, and Magna’s weakness reflects fears of slower vehicle production and tighter consumer spending. However, production volumes have begun stabilizing, and electric vehicle (EV) platforms remain a long-term growth driver. Magna’s diversified customer base and global footprint help smooth out regional slowdowns, which positions it well once demand begins to normalize.

On earnings and valuation, Magna looks far more compelling than it did during its peak optimism years. Earnings have remained positive despite a tough backdrop, and management continues to focus on cost controls and operational efficiency. The TSX stock trades at a valuation well below historical averages, reflecting low expectations rather than deteriorating fundamentals. For long-term investors, this is often the setup that precedes a recovery. If margins improve even modestly and auto demand steadies, the upside from current levels could be meaningful.

AQN

Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) has been a much more emotional stock for investors, with a sharp decline driven by higher interest rates, asset sales, and a dividend cut that broke trust. Its performance has been painful, but the TSX stock still owns regulated utility assets and renewable energy projects that generate predictable cash flow. Much of the damage came from financial overreach rather than weak assets, and management has been actively unwinding that mistake.

Recent performance shows signs of stabilization rather than continued deterioration. Algonquin has simplified its portfolio, sold non-core assets, and refocused on its regulated utility business. These steps have reduced risk and improved visibility into future earnings. While the TSX stock remains volatile, the pace of negative surprises has slowed, which is often the first step toward recovery. Markets tend to turn before financial results look perfect.

From an earnings and valuation standpoint, Algonquin now trades at levels that reflect extremely low expectations. Earnings are more stable than the share price suggests, supported by regulated rate bases and contracted renewable assets. While growth will likely be slower than in the past, the business does not need aggressive expansion to justify a higher valuation. Even modest execution and balance sheet discipline could support a gradual recovery from current levels.

Bottom line

Buying TSX stocks before they recover requires patience, realism, and a willingness to look uncomfortable in the short term. Magna and Algonquin are not risk-free, but both represent companies where the market has focused heavily on recent pain rather than future potential. For investors willing to look ahead and focus on normalization rather than perfection, these are the kinds of names that often rebound quietly before the crowd notices.