TD vs. Royal Bank: Which Stock Offers Investors More for 2026?

Investors looking to decide between Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) should consider these key factors.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has seen significant growth due to its focus on efficiency and automation, offering a robust 3.3% dividend yield and positioning itself as a growth stock with strong earnings and cash flows.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (RY), as the country's largest bank and a global top 10, offers stability with its low dividend yield and resilient performance, making it a safe choice for investors wary of market volatility.

In the world of Canadian bank stocks, I’d suggest there aren’t many bad options to choose from. Indeed, with a consistent and predictable regulatory backdrop, investors know what they’re getting with each top bank in the country. As such, I view these companies as largely complementary.

That said, there are some key differences between the following big banks that I think are worth considering. Let’s dive into two of Canada’s largest banks and what may make them buy for different investor profiles.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Just check out the stock chart of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) below. Do it.

This is a stock that has been on an absolutely face-ripping rally over the course of the past year. In fact, this is a stock chart that looks more like a parabola than any of its peers.

Much of this has to do with the company’s laser focus on efficiency. TD has automated much of its in-branch processes. And with a larger footprint for its retail banking operations in the U.S. than Canada, this has resulted in some of the best earnings and cash flows in the sector.

TD has turned around and delivered big share buybacks and dividend increases as a result. Thus, this is the Canadian bank stock I view more as a growth play on the sector than anything else. For those seeking a company with a robust 3.3% dividend yield with a robust growth story to back it up, this is the way I’d go.

Royal Bank of Canada

Canada’s largest bank, and actually one of the 10 largest banks in the world, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the defensive blue-chip option for investors looking for relative stability in what could be a tired market in 2026.

We’ll have to see if some of the bearish narratives translate into a significant selloff next year. But if that is the case, this is the bank to own.

The company’s dividend yield has remained among the lowest of its peers, due in part to the relative safety its stock provides relative to its peers. And with robust capital markets growth underpinning strong retail and online banking revenues, this is a stock that should provide upside no matter which market we’re headed into.

Thus, I don’t think Royal Bank stock is due for as steep a pullback due to a market downturn as its peers. Despite a similarly impressive move this year, Royal Bank is the safe pick for those with a bit more skepticism around valuations today.

