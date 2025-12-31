The No-Brainer Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The new year brings new opportunities to tap and new risks to manage. Before you splurge all your cash, invest $5,000 in these five stocks today. In the New Year of 2027, you will be glad you bought these stocks now, as they are well-positioned to tap the opportunities and mitigate the risks 2026 could bring.

Three no-brainer Canadian stocks to tap 2026 opportunities

The year 2026 could see more opportunities for artificial intelligence (AI) clouds, as hyperscalers, small companies, and governments look for more AI capacity. The stock price of HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) could almost double as the company converts its Tier-1 bitcoin mining data centre (DC) to Tier-3 AI DCs. The latter costs three times more but is also equally rewarding with an 80% operating margin. Increasing interest in the high-margin AI cloud business could convert HIVE from a volatile revenue generator to a steady cash flow compounder.

Beyond the AI supercycle, Hive is well-placed for the future Bitcoin supercycle, whenever it comes. Until then, consider buying and holding Hive shares while it trades below $4 per share. Consider selling the stock at $9 and passing on some of the profit to shareholders.

The compounding growth stocks

While Hive gives exposure to Bitcoin and the AI supercycle, there are some slow compounders that reinvest free cash flow in acquiring companies that are accretive to earnings. Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a software holding company that acquires licensed software used in mission-critical applications across verticals, such as education, healthcare, local and central government, retail, financial services, accountancy, legal services, real estate, and more. Many of these verticals are recession-proof and keep maintenance cash flow coming.

However, Topicus.com’s share price grows as it keeps acquiring new companies and building steady streams of cash flows at attractive valuations. This time, Topicus.com has made a large acquisition that has increased its debt and amortization levels. Moreover, its parent company, Constellation Software, is adjusting to the management change. All this has pulled the stock down, creating an opportunity to buy the dip. The share price will increase as Topicus.com reduces debt and acquires more companies.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is another compounder that has zero debt and $279 million in cash reserves in the third quarter of 2025. The stock price has decreased by 26% this year as the tariff war affected global trade. It still grew its earnings and revenue from the acquisitions it made in 2024 and 2025.

2026 could be a year of recovery as companies adjust their models and supply chains to tariffs. Descartes’s solutions can facilitate this change efficiently. An uptick in organic revenue growth could drive a recovery rally of 50%, making it a buy-the-dip.

Two no-brainer Canadian stocks to manage 2026 risks

While economic growth and recovery could drive the stock prices above, what if there is a downturn? With tariff uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, you cannot rule out the possibility of a slowdown. You can manage the downside risk by investing in the ultimate hedge, gold. Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) can help you get exposure to gold prices. It has one of the lowest all-in sustaining costs (ASIC) and is more sensitive to gold prices. A $1,000 investment in Lundin Gold can act as a hedge and mitigate dips in growth stocks.

Note that gold is cyclical and only performs well in economic uncertainty. If your investment grows by 50–80%, book profits as the share price will fall when the gold price corrects.

Cogeco Communications

Another hedge against economic uncertainty is the dividend stock of a utility company. Changes in telecom regulations have been favourable for small players like Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA). It has been increasing its dividends for the last 15 years and has a comfortable dividend payout ratio of 30%. CCA has grown its dividend by 7% for 2026, and this is fueled by the cash flows from new connections.

Its share price has dipped 32% from a cyclical high in 2022 when the telecom regulator opened the fibre infrastructure of large players to smaller players. Now is a good time to buy the stock and lock in a 6% yield that grows faster than inflation.