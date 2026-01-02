Member Login
Buy 2,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $121.67/Month in Passive Income

Want your TFSA to feel like it’s paying you a monthly “paycheque”? This TSX dividend stock might deliver.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Whitecap Resources pays a monthly dividend, which can make passive income feel more immediate and useful.
  • The dividend looks stronger when cash flow stays solid and debt keeps shrinking.
  • Oil-price swings can hit the stock and dividend fast, so don’t overcommit your TFSA to energy.

Waiting for passive income to feel real can be the hardest part of investing. A monthly dividend stock changes that. It drops cash into your account on a schedule that matches rent, groceries, and hockey fees, and it keeps you engaged with your portfolio without forcing you to make trades. In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that income stays yours. This makes every monthly payment feel like a small win that can snowball into something meaningful. So let’s look at one dividend stock to consider on the TSX today.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) has had a classic energy-stock ride with big swings followed by long stretches where the market forgets it exists. Over the last year, its price has moved with oil and gas headlines more so than company-specific drama, which can frustrate investors who want a predictable rise up. The upside is that volatility can create entry points when sentiment turns sour, even if the business stays steady.

Zoom out and Whitecap still looks like a company built for the Canadian energy reality. It operates in Western Canada, focusing on keeping costs tight, and tends to emphasize returns to shareholders instead of flashy expansion. When commodity prices dip, the dividend stock often gets hit first and asked questions later. That can set the stage for a recovery if oil prices stabilize and investors rotate back into cash-generating names.

Into earnings

On the earnings side, the story usually comes down to two things: how much cash the business produces at current commodity prices, and how disciplined it stays with spending. Whitecap has aimed to fund its dividend and buybacks from the cash it generates after maintaining production, rather than leaning on debt. When it meets those goals, it gives investors confidence that the dividend is not a temporary promo. So watch for steady production, lower costs per barrel, and a shrinking debt load.

Energy stocks often trade at low multiples during periods of uncertainty, even when balance sheets improve. Whitecap also tends to offer a healthy yield, so you get paid while you wait. The main risk is obvious, as a sharp fall in oil prices can pressure cash generation and pull the share price down fast. Another risk is policy and pipeline headlines that can spook investors overnight.

Earning income

If you want monthly income, Whitecap is interesting as it pays a regular monthly dividend and ties that payout to real cash generation. If the dividend rate stays near its recent level, 2,000 shares can produce roughly $121.67 a month in cash, or about $1,460 a year, before any changes.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WCP$11.482000$0.73$1,460.00Monthly$22,960.00

That kind of flow can cover a utility bill, a phone plan, or a chunk of groceries, and it arrives twelve times a year, not four. Always confirm the current dividend amount before you buy, since boards can change it.

The second reason 2,000 shares matters is psychological. A small holding can feel abstract, but a larger share count makes the dividend feel like a paycheque. You can reinvest it to buy more shares, which builds future income, or you can use it to offset everyday costs and keep more of your pay in your chequing account. Just remember that energy income is never “set it and forget it.” Monitor commodity prices, debt levels, and dividend coverage, and don’t bet the whole TFSA on one cyclical sector. Size it for your risk.

Bottom line

The sweet spot with Whitecap is treating it like a cash-generating tool inside a diversified TFSA plan. Let it do the monthly heavy lifting, then balance it with steadier holdings so one bad oil quarter doesn’t throw you off. If energy prices cooperate, you get income and a shot at a recovery. If they do not, you still have a clear framework to collect the cash, stay patient, add gradually, and keep your portfolio built for the long game. Keep an eye on it over time for years ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

