Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget GICs! These Dividend Stocks Are a Far Better Buy

Forget GICs! These Dividend Stocks Are a Far Better Buy

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another dividend that might be worth considering if you’re fed up with low rates on GICs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • GIC rates have fallen below 3% as central banks cut interest rates, making it harder for conservative investors to achieve satisfactory real returns above inflation.
  • CT REIT offers a 5.83% yield with relatively stable cash flow from Canadian Tire locations, while Canadian Tire stock itself yields 4.14% and trades at an attractive valuation of 12.2 times earnings.

If you’ve got some GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) coming due and are on the fence about renewing for another term, whether it be for another year or a bit longer, you’re definitely not alone. Undoubtedly, the bank GIC rates seem to keep getting worse over time, thanks in part to falling rates.

And while a sub-3% GIC on a 12–14 month term might still seem satisfactory to some, given inflation has fallen quite a bit in recent quarters, I do think that there are far better deals elsewhere for those willing to take on some risk. Of course, higher risk tends to accompany higher rewards.

GIC rates have fallen by quite a bit in the past year

While no such investments will be as safe as a GIC (it really doesn’t get much safer than “guaranteed!”), I do think diversifying into a broad range of lower-beta assets could make sense, especially if one is looking to get a more satisfactory real return, one that’s probably far greater than 1%.

The days of 5%-rate GICs were nice while they lasted, but those days are long gone, and as central banks consider reducing rates further from here, there’s the potential for GIC rates to stay lower for a whole lot longer.

In any case, let’s get into some dividend ideas, which, I think, offer a better risk/reward proposition, provided one can handle volatility as they forego the certainty that only GICs can provide.

CT REIT and Canadian Tire shares have impressive dividends

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) isn’t a dividend stock, but it is a high-quality REIT with a yield of 5.8%. With a lower 0.84 beta and one of the more secure cash flow streams out there, I like the name as an income booster, especially if you’re not interested in sticking with GICs as they roll into a low-rate world. Now, CRT.UN shares are somewhat less choppy than the broad market, but that does not mean you won’t have to deal with wild swings.

Shares have fallen by more than 5% a number of times in the past year. And there’s bound to be choppiness in both directions. If you’re willing to tune out and collect the distribution, though, I think there’s a strong argument for adding to shares at around $16 and change. The REIT, which houses Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across the country, stands out as one of the better ways to get a safe and sound monthly distribution payment.

The REIT and the retailer have nice yields

Of course, you could invest in Canadian Tire shares themselves, which yield a generous 4.1% with more room for upside, but if you’re looking for added stability rather than looking to play the strength of the Canadian consumer, the REIT behind the retailer might be a better bet.

If you’re willing to settle for less yield, I do think Canadian Tire is a standout bargain while it’s going for 12.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), especially if the resilient consumer looks to ramp up on discretionary spending.

Additionally, Canadian Tire’s latest quarter, I think, could be the precursor to even more strength as things look up for sales and margins. If you want relative safety and more yield over capital gains potential, CRT.UN seems like the better bet.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Bet Against Canada’s Top Dividend Icons Going Into the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and another renewable dividend icon that might be worth picking up.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Sure, Telus Paused Its Payout: It’s My Newest Top Stock Pick

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock might be closer to a bottom than the top. Here are reasons why it's worth checking out…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Spin-off Stocks Poised to Outperform in the New Year and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two spin-off stocks could outperform in 2026 and beyond because of their focused operations and distinct growth paths.

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 33%, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

West Fraser’s 30% drop looks ugly, but its steady dividend and tough-cycle moves could set up long-term gains.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend’s Growth Potential Is Seriously Underrated

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock might be a dividend steal to start off 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy Fairfax Financial While It’s Still on Sale

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock looks like a standout value stock for 2026.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Pair Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s infrastructure plan in 2026 is a strong tailwind for a pair of TSX industrial giants.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A falling price doesn’t automatically mean “buy more,” but these three dividend payers may be worth a closer look.

Read more »