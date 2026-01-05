2 Top TSX Stocks for Reliable Monthly Income

These monthly income stocks have stable cash flows, solid balance sheets, and resilient payouts. Moreover, they offer attractive yields.

Investors looking to generate a reliable monthly income may find value in top TSX stocks that distribute cash every month and have a history of sustainable payouts. Notably, monthly distributions create more consistent cash flow, which can help cover routine expenses or reinvest capital more frequently.

That said, investors should focus on the business’s underlying quality before buying monthly dividend stocks. Top dividend stocks with fundamentally strong busines ses, including stable cash flows, solid balance sheets, and resilient payouts, are better positioned to maintain and grow their dividends in the future.

With this background, here are two top TSX stocks for reliable monthly income.

Top monthly income stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive stock for investors seeking reliable monthly income. Its high-quality real estate portfolio, solid tenant base, and high occupancy consistently drive its net operating income, supporting steady payouts.

The REIT has been consistently paying a monthly dividend for years. In addition to its durable payouts, it currently offers an attractive yield of about 7.2%.

Its properties are located in prime, high-traffic areas across Canada, supporting strong leasing demand and consistently high occupancy. This translates into reliable operating income and supports its regular monthly payouts. In the most recent quarter, portfolio occupancy remained exceptionally strong at 98.6%, highlighting the ongoing appeal of its assets.

SmartCentres also benefits from a resilient tenant base anchored by leading national retailers. This has helped sustain rent collection rates near 99% and provides predictable cash flows even during uncertain economic conditions.

Looking ahead, the REIT appears well-positioned to sustain its distributions. Its expanding mixed-use developments add diversification, while its large landbank in major urban markets offers long-term growth potential.

Top monthly income stock #2: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another top monthly income stock. The REIT offers a monthly distribution of $0.058 per unit. This translates into a compelling yield of about 5.5%.

Operationally, the REIT continues to benefit from strong leasing momentum. High occupancy levels and attractive rental spreads are driving steady growth in net operating income. Importantly, Dream Industrial is capturing market-driven rental increases on new and renewing leases and also embedding contractual annual rent escalators across its portfolio. In its wholly owned Canadian assets, the average contractual rent growth is approximately 3% annually, providing built-in income growth over time.

The REIT’s European portfolio adds another layer of protection, with about 85% of leases indexed to local inflation, while the remainder includes fixed rent step-ups. This structure helps preserve income and supports the sustainability of the distribution.

Capital allocation discipline is another notable strength of the REIT. Through its capital recycling strategy, Dream Industrial sells non-core or more management-intensive assets and redeploys capital into higher-quality properties with stronger long-term fundamentals. This approach enhances portfolio quality while reducing operational complexity. At the same time, the REIT maintains a healthy leasing pipeline for its development projects, which positions it well for incremental growth in future cash flows.

Beyond traditional real estate operations, Dream Industrial is also expanding its solar energy investments across its portfolio. These initiatives provide an additional source of stable, long-term returns and further support the REIT’s ability to sustain and grow its monthly distributions.