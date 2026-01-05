Member Login
Home » Investing » The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Tell Anyone to Buy

The Top 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Tell Anyone to Buy

These Canadian stocks are likely to maintain their payouts and are well-positioned to increase their dividend year after year.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks provide a reliable source of passive income through regular cash payments to shareholders.
  • Besides regular payouts, investors can reinvest dividends to buy more shares and benefit from the compounding effect in the long term.
  • Companies that consistently raise dividends are financially strong, with resilient cash flows and the ability to sustain payouts during economic downturns.

Dividend stocks are a solid investment to start a passive-income stream. These companies reward shareholders with regular cash payments, which can help cover near-term expenses. Moreover, investors can reinvest dividends to buy additional shares and benefit from compounding over time.

Notably, dividend-paying companies that consistently increase their payments are often well-established businesses with strong fundamentals. Such firms have strong balance sheets, resilient cash flows, and the ability to navigate economic slowdowns effectively. As a result, they are more likely to sustain their dividends during challenging periods and also grow them over time.

Against this background, here are the top three dividend-paying Canadian stocks I’d tell anyone to buy.

Top dividend stocks #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a super dividend stock I’d tell anyone to buy. It is known for increasing its dividends year after year. The energy infrastructure company recently announced a 3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.97 per share, or $3.88 annually, effective March 1, 2026. Including this hike, Enbridge has extended its dividend-growth streak to 31 consecutive years.

Enbridge’s payouts are supported by its highly resilient business model. Roughly 98% of Enbridge’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) come from regulated assets or long-term, take-or-pay contracts. This operating structure insulates its cash flows from volatile oil and gas prices. Its vast pipeline and energy infrastructure network spans key supply and demand hubs across North America, leading to higher utilization and earnings. In addition, about 80% of EBITDA benefits from built-in revenue inflators and regulatory protections.

Enbridge also targets a sustainable payout ratio of 60–70% of distributable cash flow and offers a compelling yield of 5.9%.

While the company’s core operations are likely to maintain strength, its growing renewables portfolio and rising power demand augur well for growth. Enbridge’s solid fundamentals position it well to maintain its dividend-growth streak, making it an attractive dividend stock to buy.

Top dividend stocks #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another top dividend stock I’d tell anyone to buy. The company operates a rate-regulated utility business, which provides predictable revenue and cash flow. This defensive structure supports consistent dividend payments and reduces earnings volatility.

Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years, which highlights the strength of its cash flows and the sustainability of its payouts. Looking ahead, the company plans to invest $28.8 billion in regulated assets, driving its rate base at a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. This expansion is expected to lift earnings and support annual dividend growth of 4–6%.

With rising electricity demand from industrial activity and data centres, Fortis remains a reliable dividend stock with attractive long-term growth prospects. Moreover, it also offers a well-protected yield of 3.6%.

Top dividend stocks #3: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one of Canada’s most dependable dividend investments. The bank has paid dividends for 197 consecutive years, highlighting its durability across economic cycles. Over the past 15 years, BMO has also grown its dividend at a healthy 5.7% CAGR, reflecting consistent financial strength.

Its distributions are supported by a diversified business model, a stable deposit base, and strong operating performance. While all major segments contribute to earnings, wealth management is a key driver. The segment benefits from growing client assets and supportive market conditions, enhancing earnings stability.

BMO’s improving efficiency ratio further reflects disciplined cost control, which supports profitability and ongoing shareholder returns. In summary, for income-focused investors, BMO’s resilient and growing dividend makes it a compelling long-term holding.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Staples-First Strategy: Steady Your Portfolio in 2026 With 2 Consumer-Defensive Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two consumer-defensive stocks are reliable safety nets if the TSX is unable to sustain its strong momentum in 2026.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

A Magnificent ETF I’d Buy for Relative Safety

| Joey Frenette

Here's why I'd buy BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB).

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Protect Your Tax-Free Earnings: 2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Beyond the Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend-growth stocks are TFSA-worthy because they can help grow and safeguard tax-free earnings.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A buy-and-hold TFSA winner needs durable demand and dependable cash flow, and AtkinsRéalis may fit that “steady compounder” mould.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Stocks Are the Top Opportunities on the TSX Today

| Kay Ng

With the market having gone pretty much up over the past few years, it's critical for investors to be cautious…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs! These Dividend Stocks Are a Far Better Buy

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another dividend that might be worth considering if you're fed up with low rates on GICs.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Bet Against Canada’s Top Dividend Icons Going Into the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and another renewable dividend icon that might be worth picking up.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Sure, Telus Paused Its Payout: It’s My Newest Top Stock Pick

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock might be closer to a bottom than the top. Here are reasons why it's worth checking out…

Read more »