It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Strategy: Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks Forever

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock looks like a dividend bargain worth holding forever in a TFSA or RRSP.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
Key Points

  • After a strong year for the TSX and growing bubble risk in hot themes like AI, a value-conscious, long-term dividend-growth approach might be better than “growth at any cost.”
  • CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is a neglected wide-moat dividend grower with a 2.6% yield and ~18.6x trailing P/E, offering potential upside if 2026 brings rail catalysts like tariff relief or consolidation/M&A.

Buying and holding dividend growth stocks for many years (or even decades) tends to be a strategy that rewards patience and discipline. But in a climate where buying hot stocks and chasing even hotter themes is a recipe for swift gains, such a patient, slow-and-steady approach, I think, continues to be out of favour. But that’s exactly why I think there’s an opportunity in taking such an approach, especially given the risks that come with rising market valuations.

As I’m sure you’ve probably heard, there’s a risk of some sort of AI bubble. And while it’s impossible to know where exactly we stand in that bubble, if there is, in fact, a bubble in a traditional sense (I mostly see it isolated to AI startups and a few large-caps). In any case, I think value is a great way to go now that the market is fresh off another outstanding year. The TSX Index has just come off one of the more impressive beats (of the S&P 500) in a number of years.

Proceeding forward with a more value-conscious approach

And while still-modest valuations suggest the TSX Index has more S&P 500-beating performance to come, I do think that value investors can navigate the new year a bit more cautiously with an insistence on better value. And, of course, some timely catalysts and some indirect, perhaps less-recognized exposure to the AI revolution could make for a winning stock-selection strategy moving forward.

Of course, growth still matters, but don’t let the “growth at any cost” mindset take full control over the stocks you choose to pick for your portfolio, especially if we’re talking about your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), which I think should be reserved for the boldest value ideas one has at any given instance in time.

Here’s one dividend grower that could make sense to buy and hold for decades.

CN Rail

The two-year chart of shares of CN Rail (TSX:CNR) looks like an absolute trainwreck. There’s really no sugar-coating it. That said, the rough terrain of the past two years, I think, could act as an opportunity for new investors looking to put new money to work in a wide-moat company that’s been neglected in favour of timelier growth bets.

So, why bother with CN Rail as it tries to climb out of its multi-year hole, while there are much better-performing names that are now operating at a higher level? The big banks have fatter yields, more momentum, and valuations that are arguably more competitive.

That said, I do think 2026 could be a turning point for the rails, especially if there’s tariff relief and consolidation activity to be had. Given the objections that CN’s managers had to some proposed deals south of the border, my guess is that CN Rail will want to team up with a dance partner before its North American rail rivals scoop up what remains. Indeed, there probably won’t be any new railway firms, given the barriers to entry. As such, if 2026 paves the way for an M&A boom, perhaps we could see a final chance for big rail to get even bigger.

With a nice 2.6% dividend yield, a low 18.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, and one of the most impressive dividend growth track records in the country, I’d not hesitate to be a buyer at less than $140 per share.

