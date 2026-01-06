Still Under $30, These Wealth-Builders May Not Stay Cheap for Long

These TSX stocks are still under $30 but may not stay cheap for long as their solid growth potential will drive their share prices higher.

Building long-term wealth in the stock market does not require a large initial investment. Even modest amounts of capital can be put to work effectively when they are directed toward high-quality businesses with solid fundamentals and strong growth prospects. For investors willing to think long term, several high-quality TSX stocks still trade under $30, providing an opportunity to buy.

That said, a low share price on its own should never be the reason to invest. A stock is not a bargain simply because it appears inexpensive. What truly matters is the strength of the underlying business. Companies with durable business models, sound balance sheets, growing earnings, and capable management teams are far better positioned to compound value over time.

Within this context, here are two TSX stocks that are still under $30 but may not stay cheap for long.

Under-$30 stocks #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a solid long-term TSX stock still trading under $30. The leading construction and maintenance company will likely benefit from its growing national footprint and an expanding presence in high-demand sectors such as civil infrastructure, industrial projects, and defence. These end markets provide durable demand and position the company well to deliver consistent growth over the coming years.

Despite broader macroeconomic challenges, Bird’s operating momentum remains solid. Its combined backlog of over $10 billion significantly improves long-term revenue visibility. Near-term results have not been without pressure. Delayed project starts and softer industrial activity have weighed on short-term growth expectations. However, these challenges appear temporary and do little to undermine Bird’s underlying fundamentals. The company maintains a strong balance sheet, giving it both resilience in uncertain markets and the financial flexibility to pursue value-accretive acquisitions as opportunities arise.

Bird’s recent acquisition of Fraser River Pile & Dredge marks an important step into marine construction, expanding its technical capabilities and opening the door to participation in large-scale, nation-building infrastructure projects. This move diversifies Bird’s revenue base and aligns the company with long-term public and private investment trends across Canada.

With a solid backlog, improving revenue visibility, and a disciplined approach to expansion, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to deliver significant growth in the long term.

Under-$30 stocks #2: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is an attractive under $30 stock to buy and hold. The company specializes in advanced semiconductors and high-performance materials that serve a range of fast-growing industries. Its specialty semiconductors are used in renewable energy systems, space satellites, and medical imaging, while its performance materials support pharmaceutical, healthcare, and industrial applications. As these end markets continue to expand at a healthy pace, demand for 5N Plus’s highly specialized materials will grow steadily.

Momentum is particularly strong in the company’s Specialty Semiconductors business, where demand from terrestrial renewable energy and space-based solar power remains healthy. A recently expanded supply agreement with a key strategic customer is set to drive materially higher volumes, with shipments expected to rise about 33% during 2025–2026 and climb another 25% in the following two years. At the same time, the company is positioned to benefit from a solid pipeline of space power projects while ramping up solar cell production.

Importantly, 5N Plus’s leadership in high-purity materials outside China enhances its strategic value as global customers prioritize secure and diversified supply chains. Overall, 5N Plus is a compelling long-term stock that may not stay cheap for long.