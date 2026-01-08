Member Login
New Year, New Portfolio: How Canadian Investors Can Get Ready Now to Prosper All Year

After a year of outsized gains in Canadian stocks, investors should review and rebalance their portfolios to protect their capital.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Key Points

  • After a year of outsized gains in Canadian stocks, investors should review and rebalance portfolios, as returns in areas like precious metals and bank stocks have far exceeded historical averages.
  • Trimming oversized positions and raising some cash can reduce risk, lock in gains, and create flexibility to take advantage of opportunities if markets cool off.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The start of a new year is more than just a calendar change — it’s an opportunity to reset, refocus, and make smarter decisions with your money. 

For Canadian investors coming off a strong year in the markets, now is the perfect time to step back and ask a crucial question: Is my portfolio still positioned to prosper in the year ahead?

After the holiday season, portfolio housekeeping often gets overlooked. Yet periods following strong market rallies are precisely when thoughtful investors review allocations, lock in gains, and reduce unnecessary risk. With Canadian stocks delivering outsized returns recently, caution — and discipline — may be your most valuable assets right now.

A market that’s run hot

The Canadian stock market has been on an impressive run. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) delivered total returns of nearly 30% over the past year, far exceeding its 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.1%. While that performance is great news for long-term investors, it also suggests expectations may have moved ahead of fundamentals.

When markets significantly outperform their historical averages, the odds of volatility or a pullback increase. That doesn’t mean abandoning stocks — but it does mean reviewing positions that may have become oversized and considering rebalancing into areas with better risk-reward profiles.

Two areas in particular stand out for Canadian investors today: precious metals stocks and Canadian bank stocks.

Precious metals: When a hot streak gets too hot

Gold and silver stocks have been among the strongest performers in the entire market. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) returned an extraordinary 160% over the past year, compared to a still-impressive 10-year CAGR of about 21.3%.

The ETF’s top holdings include industry heavyweights such as Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Franco-Nevada — each of which has delivered 76-203% returns over the past year.

Several powerful forces have driven this rally. Since 2025, gold and silver prices have benefited from central bank interest rate cuts, escalating geopolitical tensions, and a structural supply deficit in silver due to rising industrial demand. 

At the same time, central banks — particularly in emerging markets like China, Poland, and India — have been buying gold at multi-decade highs to diversify away from the U.S. dollar and hedge currency risk.

While these trends may persist for some time, no rally lasts forever. When a sector delivers returns multiple times its long-term average, it’s wise to review position sizes and consider taking at least partial profits. Doing so doesn’t mean you’re bearish — it means you’re disciplined.

Canadian banks: Still great businesses, but valuations matter

Canada’s big banks remain some of the most reliable long-term investments available to Canadians. They’re dominant, well-regulated institutions with strong balance sheets and a long history of dividend growth.

However, even the best businesses can become overextended. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) returned about 45% over the past year, compared to a 10-year CAGR of roughly 15.4%. The Big Five Canadian bank stocks like TD, RBC, and CIBC have posted returns of 38-76% over the past year, which is well above their historical averages of more or less 15% over the past decade.

Based on their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, the big banks appear overvalued by roughly 35% on average. That doesn’t make them poor long-term holdings — but it does suggest future returns may be more muted, especially if economic growth slows or credit conditions tighten. 

The smart investor’s New Year playbook

A new year is an ideal time to rebalance with intention. That may mean trimming positions in gold, silver, banks, or any stock that has grown disproportionately large in your portfolio. Proceeds can be redirected toward undervalued sectors, high-quality fixed-income investments, or simply held as cash.

Raising cash isn’t about market timing — it’s about flexibility. A healthy cash position allows you to act decisively if a market correction occurs, rather than being forced to sell at the wrong time.

As you look ahead, the goal isn’t to predict the market perfectly. It’s to protect capital, manage risk, and ensure your portfolio is positioned to prosper not just in January, but all year long.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

