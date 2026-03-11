3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Add to Any TFSA in 2026

These Canadian growth stocks look well-positioned to allow for meaningful portfolio gains in 2026 for those thinking truly long term.

Invest in High-Growth Canadian Stocks for Your TFSA: Consider allocating capital to WELL Health Technologies, Aritzia, and Shopify to capitalize on their strong growth potential and current market valuations.

If you’re hunting for top-notch Canadian growth stocks to supercharge your tax-free savings account (TFSA) in 2026, there’s time to act. That is, before certain top-tier Canadian growth gems skyrocket higher.

For those looking to allocate more capital to their TFSA (a vehicle best-served by the highest-growth investments in one’s portfolio), here are three names to consider right now.

Source: Getty Images

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital health powerhouse that’s dirt cheap and primed to explode higher in your TFSA.

Despite a tough 2025, this is a stock that’s now trading right around 10 times earnings. That’s incredibly cheap for a company that’s proven its ability to grow at a double-digit rate over a very long period of time.

Indeed, I think underlying growth dynamics in the Telehealth space, and future growth from an aging Canadian demographic, provide the company with strong tailwinds. We’ll have to ultimately see how the whole Telehealth rollout goes in Canada and abroad. But all indications are that these tailwinds remain strong right now.

With a scalable business model and strong demand for virtual care in Canada and around the world, I think WELL stock is well-positioned for a big bump, should we see a return of growth investment activity in the market.

Aritzia

Another company I’ve been skeptical of in the past, but one which has clearly shown massive improvement of late, is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

This company stands out as one of the TSX’s hottest apparel growth stories, at least over the course of the past few years. Indeed, all investors need to do is take a good look at the chart above to see what I’m talking about.

Much of this growth has been driven by solid top and bottom line results. Those numbers have been propelled by premium brands driving explosive momentum for TFSA holders. Fiscal 2026 estimates project a whopping 33% revenue jump and 57% EPS growth, fueled by loyal customers, pricing power, and U.S. expansion.

I think the company’s vertically integrated model will continue to deliver consistent same-store sales gains, even in choppy retail waters, proving its durable moat. At current valuations, this isn’t hype. Rather, it’s a fundamentals-driven rocket ready to soar as consumer spending rebounds in 2026.

Shopify

Last, but not least, we come to perhaps my favorite growth stock pick in the market right now in Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

With one of the most robust underlying growth models in the entire TSX and a market capitalization that supports this view, Shopify is a top-tier blue-chip growth stock I think investors would be remiss to ignore on this recent dip.

Indeed, Shopify stock has begun to recover from the software-led sell-off we saw take place across global markets of late. Concerns around AI are here to stay, and will likely continue to impact Shopify for some time. That said, I think this is a company with a durable competitive advantage (or moat) around its underlying business, and I think the e-commerce platform provider can actually blow out its coming quarterly reports.

If you have the same view, I think that SHOP stock under $200 is a steal right now. That’s my view, and I’m sticking to it.