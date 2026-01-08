Member Login
The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When It Comes to U.S. Investments

There’s a 15% foreign withholding tax levied on U.S.-based dividends.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
Key Points

  • U.S. dividends inside a TFSA are subject to an unrecoverable 15% withholding tax.
  • Buying U.S.-listed ETFs like VOO does not avoid this drag and adds currency conversion steps.
  • Canadian-listed ETFs like VFV offer the same exposure with less complexity for TFSA investors.

The Tax-Free Savings Account’s tax-free status comes with one big asterisk that many investors miss. If you own U.S. stocks or U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) inside a TFSA, 15% of the dividend is lost to foreign withholding tax.

This tax is unavoidable. It is withheld at source by the IRS, and there is no way to recover it inside a TFSA. The only registered account that avoids this drag is a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

Given how powerful the TFSA is, this is often a non-issue for newer investors. If your U.S. exposure is modest, or you focus on companies that pay little or no dividends, the impact is small.

Still, as your portfolio grows, this is something worth optimizing earlier rather than later. Here is what you need to know if you’re considering investing in U.S. stocks or ETFs in a TFSA.

What happens if you own a U.S. ETF or stock

Take the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO), as an example. It is one of the most popular U.S. equity ETFs, with a very low 0.03% expense ratio.

As a Canadian investor, buying VOO also means converting your dollars into U.S. currency. With modern brokerages, that step is cheaper and easier than it used to be, but it does not solve the core issue.

Inside a TFSA, the roughly 1.1% 30-day SEC yield paid by VOO is automatically reduced by 15% due to foreign withholding tax. You never see that money, and you cannot claim it back.

When those smaller dividends are reinvested over time, the lost income creates a modest but real drag on long-term growth. Because of this, converting currency to buy VOO in a TFSA rarely makes sense when a Canadian-listed alternative exists.

The Canadian option

A simpler approach is the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: VFV). It provides the same S&P 500 exposure as VOO but trades in Canadian dollars, so there is no need to convert currency.

The expense ratio is higher at 0.09%, but in dollar terms, the difference is minimal even on large balances. The yield is lower at about 0.92%, reflecting both the higher fee and the same underlying foreign withholding tax that applies to U.S. dividends.

Economically, the two ETFs are very similar. From a practical standpoint, VFV is simply more convenient for Canadian investors using a TFSA, or if your brokerage doesn’t offer low-cost currency conversion.

