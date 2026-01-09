Member Login
Home » Investing » Boost the Average TFSA at 50 in Canada With 3 Market Moves This January

Boost the Average TFSA at 50 in Canada With 3 Market Moves This January

A January TFSA reset at 50 works best when you automate contributions and stick with investments that compound for years.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadians aged 50–54 averaged about $30,190 in TFSA value for the 2023 contribution year.
  • Contribute early in January, automate deposits, and keep cash outside the TFSA to avoid forced selling.
  • Descartes is a steady logistics-software compounder, but its premium valuation means you need patience.

If you’re 50 in Canada, your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) progress may feel reassuring or behind. The most recent Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) TFSA statistics show Canadians aged 50 to 54 had an average TFSA fair market value of about $30,190 in the 2023 contribution year. It’s a useful benchmark, but average is not the same as ready to retire. January is a natural reset as new contribution room opens and you can lock in habits before the year gets chaotic.

Making moves

First, treat the TFSA like a bill you pay yourself, not a leftover. The January move that can boost results the fastest is contributing early in the year instead of waiting for later. More months invested means more time for compounding, and it reduces the chance you miss the goal when expenses pile up in spring and summer.

Second, make it automatic and measurable. Pick a number that fits your budget, set a transfer for the day after payday, and increase it when your income rises or a debt disappears. Track contributions in one simple place so you don’t accidentally overcontribute. If you withdrew from your TFSA in 2025, January 2026 is when that withdrawn amount becomes recontribution room again, so you can refill what you took out and restart tax-free growth. If you’re nervous, keep a small cash buffer outside the TFSA so you don’t have to sell at a bad time.

Third, choose an investment that keeps you invested. If you want to grow the TFSA, leaving it in cash is usually a slow grind. A long-term plan tends to work better with businesses or broad funds that can grow earnings, survive downturns, and keep compounding over many years. Diversify, avoid constant tinkering, and reinvest distributions when you can. Also watch fees. A 2% fund fee quietly eats away your compounding growth, especially when you’re trying to catch up in your fifties.

Consider DSG

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is a quiet compounder many Canadians overlook. It sells logistics and supply-chain software that helps businesses plan shipments, manage transportation, and handle customs and compliance. When software becomes part of daily operations, customers don’t love switching. This can support steady, repeatable revenue. Over time, e-commerce and higher delivery expectations keep pushing companies toward better logistics tools.

Its latest quarterly results support that steady-engine idea. For the fiscal 2026 third quarter ended October 31, 2025, Descartes reported total revenues of $187.7 million and net income of $44.7 million, alongside adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $85.5 million. It finished the quarter with $239.9 million in cash. For a new investor, that mix shows real profitability and financial flexibility, not just growth at any cost.

Performance over time is what makes Descartes TFSA-friendly, but you still need patience. Stocks like this can look expensive as the market pays for durability and a long runway. It can also lag in risk-on rallies when investors chase flashier stories. The test is whether it keeps converting revenue into cash and stays relevant as logistics gets more digital and data-driven. What’s more, Descartes usually trades at a premium because recurring revenue and strong margins are rare. As of writing, the company traded at about 47 times forward earnings, with forward multiples still reflecting expectations for ongoing growth. Paying up can be fine, but it raises the bar, and the stock can drop even if the business stays healthy.

Bottom line

Yet that’s why DSG can be a solid stock for a 50-year-old who wants to boost a TFSA fast, as long as fast also means consistent. It works best as one part of a portfolio you keep feeding, especially in January, while you also hold something broader for diversification. Buy it with a long horizon, keep your position size sensible, and let consistency do the heavy lifting. Start January, stay steady, repeat.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

