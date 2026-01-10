Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in Any Market

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in Any Market

Are you worried about a potential market correction? You can hold these three quality dividend stocks and sleep easy at night.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

Whether stocks are soaring or sliding, solid dividend stocks keep paying investors income. The stock market is volatile, and it is nice to have some peace of mind knowing your dividend income will be safe no matter what happens.

The best dividend stocks provide a mix of income and capital gains over time. Here are three dividend stocks built to last through an array of economic conditions. With the world increasingly fluctuating, it doesn’t hurt to hold a few of these solid names through any environment.

Fortis: The steadiest Canadian dividend stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a beacon to hold through good and bad. For 20 years, its stock has delivered a steady 6% compounded annual return. While that doesn’t seem like much, when you add in its steadily growing dividends, total returns are closer to a 9.5% compounded annual rate.

Fortis has beaten the TSX over that time. It also provided those returns with half the volatility of the TSX (a beta of 0.4).

In fact, Fortis has a 52-year record of consecutively raising its annual dividend. That is one of the greatest dividend-growth records in Canada. With 99% of its utilities regulated, it consistently earns stable earnings growth for shareholders.

Fortis is targeting 7% annual rate base growth for the coming five years. That should translate into mid-single-digit earnings per share and dividend-per-share growth in the coming year. This dividend stock yields 3.5% today.

Granite REIT: A real estate stock for monthly income

Another dividend stock for any market is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). With a market cap of $5 billion, it is the largest industrial REIT in Canada.

Granite focuses on high-quality logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing properties across Canada, Europe, and America. It has all the hallmarks of a quality dividend stock: a rock-solid (and sector-leading) balance sheet, a prudent management team, a strong mix of investment-grade tenants, long-term leases (over five years), high occupancy (over 97%), and rising rental rates.

It doesn’t hurt that Granite also trades at a decent discount to its private market value. Granite has an attractive 4.3% distribution yield that it pays out monthly. Granite has raised its distribution for 15 consecutive years. It has survived through several recessions and downdrafts. It is a resilient stock for any potential market storm.

Chartwell: This dividend stock has a massive trend supporting its growth

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is another stock for any market (except for a pandemic). It is Canada’s largest seniors’ retirement home operator with over 25,000 residents in its facilities.

This stock has resurrected from the depths of the pandemic, when seniors were avoiding retirement communities. However, its stock is up 161% since 2023. Occupancy has charged up from 86% in 2023 to 95% at the end of 2025. This has also meant that cash flow per unit has drastically risen as well.

With a fast-aging baby-boomer population, the market is heavily undersupplied to meet rising retirement home demand. Chartwell has the operational, acquisition, and development expertise to grow from this trend.

This dividend stock yields 3% today. With an improving balance sheet and strong future earnings growth, it is likely that Chartwell will revert to a dividend-growth trajectory in the coming years.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock has rallied more than 6% as the company highlights its plans to reduce debt and further align with…

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Telus and BCE are two TSX telecom stocks that offer you a tasty dividend…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the New Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000, a simple “set-and-reinvest” plan using cash-generating dividend staples like ENB, FTS, and PPL…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Want $252 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividends? Invest $41,500 in These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Discover how to achieve a high yield with trusted stocks providing regular payments. Invest smartly for a steady income today.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Andrew Button

If you hold Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock in a TFSA, you might earn enough dividends to cover part of your…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 7% Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can feel like payday with a monthly payer like SmartCentres, but the real “winner” test is cash flow…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have consistently grown their dividends, and will likely maintain the dividend growth streak.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect January TFSA Stock With a 6.8% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high-yield monthly payer can make a January TFSA reset feel automatic, but only if the cash flow truly supports…

Read more »