TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 12

The TSX closed at a fresh record high with a strong weekly gain, and today’s session could be shaped by rising commodities amid geopolitical risks.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • The TSX Composite Index rose 234 points to a record 32,613 on Friday, capping a 2.3% weekly gain driven by rallying commodities and interest rate cut hopes.
  • Top performers included Endeavour Silver up 9.4% and TerraVest Industries surging 6.7% on a U.S. acquisition, while Bausch Health led decliners.
  • Rising commodities like record-high gold and silver amid geopolitical risks could boost the TSX at the open today, with volatility expected ahead of U.S. inflation data due Tuesday.

Canadian stocks ended the first full week of 2026 on a strong note, as rallying commodity prices and hopes of more interest rate cuts early in the year, amid mixed economic signals, supported broad-based gains across key sectors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 234 points, or 0.7%, on Friday to settle at 32,613 — marking a new all-time high.

Despite intraday weakness in healthcare stocks, solid gains in most other key market sectors, including mining, energy, and consumer cyclicals, led the TSX rally.

With this, the index ended the week with 2.3% gains — registering its best weekly performance in over a month.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Endeavour Silver and West Fraser Timber were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each soaring by at least 7%.

Shares of TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) jumped 6.7%, making it among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in TVK stock came after the Vegreville-headquartered industrial firm announced the acquisition of Texas-based KBK Industries for US$90 million in cash. The deal is expected to add a well-established manufacturer of fibreglass and steel storage tanks to TerraVest’s portfolio and was struck at about 5.6 times KBK’s trailing 12‑month EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

TerraVest expects this acquisition to strengthen its U.S. footprint, complement its existing tank operations, and add geographic diversification. Investors appeared encouraged by the strategic fit and potential for cross-selling and expansion in the U.S. market, which helped lift TVK stock sharply higher.

On the flip side, Bausch Health, Equinox Gold, Bitfarms, Aris Mining, and BRP slipped by at least 2.6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, and Bitfarms were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board inched up in early trading on Monday, with both gold and silver trading at fresh record highs amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. This could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, investors will continue to closely monitor geopolitical developments. Overall, North American equities may stay volatile as markets await the key U.S. consumer inflation report scheduled for Tuesday.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brp, Canadian Natural Resources, TerraVest Industries, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

