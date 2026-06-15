Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 15

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 15

The TSX ended last week on a strong note as gains in mining and financial stocks outweighed weakness in energy shares, while investors will be watching whether improving sentiment can push the market back toward record highs today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX gained 266 points on Friday, backed by strong U.S. consumer sentiment, rising metals, and optimism over U.S.-Iran negotiations, despite declining oil prices.
  • Montage Gold surged nearly 12% due to strong gold prices and optimism about its Koné gold project, while MDA Space and Curaleaf were among the bottom performers.
  • Investors will watch for potential declines in energy stocks at the open today due to falling oil prices, but gains in gold and silver miners could offset some losses as geopolitical developments remain in focus.
10 stocks we like better than Montage Gold

Despite consistently falling crude oil prices, Canadian stocks traded positively on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment figures, rebounding metals prices, and the possibility of a breakthrough in U.S.-Iran negotiations added to investor optimism. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 266 points, or 0.8%, for the day to settle at 34,938 — ending the week with a 1.5% gain.

Even as weakness in some sectors like technology and energy pressured the broader market, strong gains in mining, financial, and industrial stocks helped lift the TSX benchmark higher.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Montage Gold (TSX:MAU) was the day’s top-performing TSX stock, as it jumped by nearly 12% to $15.92 per share. Although there were no major company-specific announcements that day, the gain in MAU stock was largely driven by broader strength in gold prices and positive sentiment toward gold miners.

After the rally, Montage Gold stock is up 61% on a year-to-date basis as investors remain optimistic about the development prospects of its flagship Koné gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. The company remains on budget and ahead of schedule on the project, with the first gold pour targeted in the fourth quarter of 2026 through the oxide circuit, positioning it as one of the sector’s top gold growth stories.

Taseko Mines, Skeena Resources, and Aya Gold & Silver also rose at least 7.5% each, making them among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, MDA Space, Curaleaf, Constellation Software, and Strathcona Resources plunged by more than 4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Telus, Denison Mines, and Hydro One were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices fell below US$80 per barrel for the first time in several months, which could drive TSX energy stocks lower at the open today. However, precious metals prices jumped sharply as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid lingering geopolitical and economic uncertainty, which could provide support to gold and silver mining shares.

More importantly, Canadian investors will closely monitor developments surrounding the newly announced framework agreement between the United States and Iran. The two sides have indicated that a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending more than three months of conflict is expected to be formally signed later this week, with provisions reportedly including a halt to military operations, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of restrictions on Iranian shipping.

More importantly, investors will be assessing the market impact of a framework agreement announced between the United States and Iran to end their months-long conflict.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and MDA Space. The Motley Fool recommends Aya Gold & Silver, Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, MDA Space, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Retirement

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at Age 50

| Demetris Afxentiou

See what the average Canadian TFSA at age 50 could look like, and how the right investments can build long-term…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 12

| Jitendra Parashar

After recovering sharply from its recent pullback, the TSX enters today’s session with investors focused on commodity price trends, U.S.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Retirement

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month – Completely Tax-Free

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn how to use a TFSA to bring in $1,000 a month tax-free with REITs and income ETFs built for…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

This is the TFSA Balance You’ll Likely Need to Retire Comfortably in Canada

| Demetris Afxentiou

See what TFSA balance may help you retire comfortably in Canada, plus three TSX picks for tax-free income and growth.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX fell sharply on Wednesday as investors reassessed interest rate expectations following the Bank of Canada’s latest decision, with…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian blue-chip stocks offer investors a mix of banking, energy, and utility exposure to hold through 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

| Kay Ng

If you're far from the $109k TFSA milestone, you're not alone. Improve it by maximizing your contributions each year and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX edged lower on Tuesday as weakness in resource stocks offset gains elsewhere, with investors expected to closely watch…

Read more »