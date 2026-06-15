Turn $25,000 in TFSA savings into reliable cash flow using Canadian dividend stocks built for tax-free passive income.

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

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Investment Strategy Overview: With a balanced investment in these three stocks, a $25,000 TFSA can provide diversified, tax-free cash flow through reliable payouts across different sectors, supported by dividend income.

Top Picks for Reliable Cash Flow: Enbridge, Telus, and Slate Grocery REIT are recommended stocks for transforming TFSA savings into a steady income stream due to their defensive market positions and strong dividend yields.

TFSA Benefits for Canadians: The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows Canadians to build long-term wealth with tax-free dividends and capital gains, enhancing reinvested compound growth and withdrawal value.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best long-term wealth-building accounts available to Canadians. Used properly, the account can turn regular TFSA savings into reliable cash flow that lasts decades.

Part of the reason is that all dividends and capital gains earned within a TFSA continue to grow tax-free. This means reinvested dividends compound faster, and withdrawn dollars go further.

That’s why so many income‑focused investors lean on the TFSA for long‑term cash flow.

In fact, with $25,000 in TFSA savings, it’s possible to build the foundation of an income-producing portfolio that can generate income. All that’s needed is the right stocks to invest in.

This approach helps investors turn TFSA savings into reliable cash flow without taking on excessive risk.

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Enbridge brings pipeline-backed income

The first stock that can turn TFSA savings into reliable cash flow is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure stocks on the market.

Enbridge owns critical energy infrastructure, including pipelines, natural gas assets, renewable energy facilities, and utility operations.

They’re not flashy high-growth businesses, but they do play an essential role in moving energy across North America. In fact, some segments are so critical that they make Enbridge one of the most defensive picks on the market.

The pipeline business in particular offers massive appeal. Enbridge charges customers for access to its network rather than by the price of oil and gas. This means that Enbridge generates a reliable and recurring revenue stream that isn’t swayed by volatile oil prices.

Much of Enbridge’s business is built around long-term contracts, regulated assets, and recurring demand for energy transportation. This not only reinforces the defensive appeal of the stock but also allows the company to reliably pay its quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge offers a yield of 4.9%. The company has also provided annual increases to that dividend for over three decades without fail.

Enbridge offers investors steady income now with room to grow in the years ahead. This makes the company an ideal candidate to divert TFSA savings into reliable cash flow.

Telus offers a high yield today

Another option for investors is Telus (TSX:T). Telus is one of Canada’s big telecom stocks. Telecoms are known for their defensive appeal, backed by steady revenue from their subscription-based segments.

While that defensive appeal still holds true, Telus has come under pressure in recent years as higher interest rates, debt concerns and investors turning focus onto growth stocks has weighed on the stock.

If anything, the wireless and internet segments have become more necessity-focused in recent years.

As a result, the stock has dipped while Telus’ dividend yield has swelled. As of the time of writing, the telecom offers an incredible 10.1% yield, making it one of the best yields on the market.

For investors looking to turn TFSA savings into reliable cash flow, Telus combines a big payout with rebound potential.

Slate Grocery REIT adds monthly income

Finally, investors seeking to convert their TFSA savings into reliable cash flow should consider a REIT. More specifically, Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is an option for investors to consider right now.

Slate operates a portfolio of over 100 grocery-anchored properties in the U.S. market. Grocery stores draw steady foot traffic and provide access to necessity-based retail. For investors, that translates into steady revenue, and by extension, income.

That income is the biggest draw for investors. Slate pays a monthly distribution which, as of the time of writing, works out to a yield of 6.8%. This gives investors looking to turn TFSA savings into reliable cash flow another option that’s tied to necessity-based retail.

The bottom line on turning savings into income

A $25,000 TFSA can turn into a steady stream of tax-free cash flow with the right investments. The Trio above offer a diversified approach that provides a steady, growing stream of income across different sectors.

Here’s a simple breakdown of how these three stocks can turn TFSA savings into reliable cash flow.