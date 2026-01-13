1 Canadian Stock Down 19% That’s Pure Long-term Perfection

All investments have risks. However, at this discounted valuation and offering a rich dividend, goeasy is a strong candidate for high-risk portfolios.

Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) are down roughly 19% over the past year, a move that has unsettled short-term investors but quietly caught the attention of long-term ones.

Historically, meaningful pullbacks in goeasy stock have tended to mark opportunity rather than danger. While volatility has always been part of the journey, patient investors have been handsomely rewarded for looking past the noise.

Today feels no different. The stock appears to be stabilizing and forming a base in the $120–$140 range, a zone that could serve as a launching pad once confidence returns. For investors with a high-risk tolerance and a multi-year horizon, this may be one of those moments when discomfort turns into long-term perfection.

A decade of exceptional wealth creation

Few Canadian stocks can rival goeasy’s long-term performance. Over the past decade, the company delivered 10-bagger returns, compounding at roughly 26% annually. A $10,000 investment 10 years ago would now be worth over $100,000, even after enduring several sharp drawdowns along the way.

Just as impressive is goeasy’s dividend growth. The company earned its place as Canada’s top Dividend Knight, growing its dividend at an extraordinary 30% compound annual rate over the same period. This rare combination of rapid earnings growth and aggressive dividend increases underscores the strength of its underlying business model — lending to non-prime consumers while maintaining disciplined underwriting.

Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, but it does establish a track record of navigating cycles, adapting to regulation, and compounding shareholder value through both growth and income.

The risks investors can’t ignore

Despite the attractive setup, goeasy is far from risk-free. Its business is inherently economically sensitive. As a non-prime consumer lender, it relies on the financial health of borrowers who are often the first to feel pressure during economic slowdowns.

Rising unemployment or a prolonged recession could push delinquencies higher. Its most recent annualized net charge-off rate of 8.9% sits within management’s expected range, but a sharper downturn could challenge even well-prepared lenders.

Credit quality is another concern. While management emphasizes conservative underwriting, early-stage delinquencies have ticked up, leading to higher provisions for credit losses. A true credit downturn remains the most material threat to the investment thesis.

Regulation also looms large. The federal government’s 2024 decision to lower the maximum allowable interest rate from 47% to 35% created uncertainty across the sector. goeasy believes it is well-positioned, targeting an average interest rate below 30% this year, but regulatory changes always carry execution risk — especially as fintech competition intensifies.

Leadership change and valuation opportunity

Adding another layer of uncertainty is a recent CEO transition. Former CEO Dan Rees stepped down due to health reasons, with Patrick Ens taking over. Ens brings nearly 18 years of experience from Capital One Canada, including senior leadership roles, and deep expertise in consumer lending, risk management, and growth strategy. Still, leadership changes often prompt investors to pause until the new CEO demonstrates their competency.

That pause may be weighing further on today’s valuation. At roughly $137 per share, goeasy trades nearly 30% below its long-term historical multiple and offers a compelling dividend yield of about 4.3%.

For long-term investors willing to stomach volatility, the risk-reward balance appears attractive. More cautious investors may prefer to wait for the next earnings report and observe the expected dividend hike next month before potentially stepping in.

Investor takeaway

goeasy’s 19% decline has created a rare window to buy a proven long-term compounder at a discounted valuation. While economic sensitivity, regulatory pressure, and leadership changes introduce risk, the company’s decade-long track record of growth, dividends, and adaptability suggests patience could be rewarded.

For high-risk, long-term investors, this pullback may be an opportunity to add a name that offers both income and growth in a diversified portfolio.