Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

Here’s why these two top Canadian stocks are the best and most reliable businesses you can own should the market crash.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Top crash‑resistant picks: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) — diversified, essential infrastructure and energy businesses with strong balance sheets.
  • Their revenue is largely regulated/contracted (many inflation‑linked), supporting predictable cash flow and reliable dividends (Brookfield ~4.7%, Enbridge ~5.5%), making them defensive holdings during market downturns.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Enbridge

There’s no question that when the stock market starts to crash, and share prices are falling rapidly across the board, it can be unsettling. At the same time, though, stock market crashes can create significant buying opportunities. Furthermore, not all stocks are impacted equally when markets sell off.

When the economy worsens, many stocks tank considerably because their earnings are impacted significantly. However, some stocks barely budge, or even look better, because what they do is essential, and investors know how reliable these companies are.

No matter how the economy is performing, people will always need power, transport, pipelines, and connectivity, making essential businesses some of the best and most reliable stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

That’s why, if I had to pick just two stocks I’d happily hold through any crash, they’d be Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

Neither of these stocks is a flashy, high-potential growth stock that could double overnight. Instead, they are reliable and robust infrastructure companies that provide essential services and therefore generate predictable cash flows, making them ultra-reliable passive-income generators.

That’s why they aren’t just high-quality businesses to buy and hold for the long haul; they’re the kind of holdings that give you peace of mind when headlines scream recession or volatility spikes.

investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

Why Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the best stocks to own through a market crash

When it comes to finding stocks that you can confidently hold through a market crash, it’s essential to find businesses that are essential, well diversified and have strong balance sheets. That’s why Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the best; it ticks all three boxes.

First off, it owns and operates assets that provide essential services such as electricity and gas distribution, transport networks including rails, ports, and toll roads, pipelines and energy storage assets, as well as cell towers and data centres tied to AI demand.

Plus, in addition to the essential services it provides, another reason Brookfield is so crash-resistant is that most of its revenue comes from regulated or long-term contracted sources. Furthermore, roughly 75% of those contracts are inflation-linked, so cash flows tend to rise over time even if prices go up. And on top of everything else, the business is diversified all across the world.

As much as Brookfield’s globally diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets can give you the confidence to own it through a stock market crash, the real reason why it’s one of the best stocks to buy and hold for years is its consistency and long-term growth potential.

For years, management has proven it can continue to recycle capital, selling off more mature assets at premium valuations and then reinvesting the proceeds into higher-growth opportunities.

That’s how Brookfield continues to increase the cash flow its business generates, without loading up on too much debt. It also allows Brookfield to continue growing its distribution every year, with the company targeting annual dividend increases of 5% to 9%.

Enbridge is one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the TSX

In addition to Brookfield Infrastructure, Enbridge is another ultra-reliable stock you can have confidence holding through a market crash for many of the same reasons.

In fact, the $153 billion stock is one of Canada’s most important companies because it transports 30% of the oil produced in North America and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. That’s not all, though. Enbridge also has a significant utility business and a rapidly growing renewable energy segment.

Another reason it’s so reliable is that, like Brookfield, the majority of Enbridge’s sales come from regulated or contracted revenues, which keep cash flows stable and predictable. That not only makes it significantly more reliable, causing the stock to hold up better during a market crash, but it’s also what makes Enbridge one of the best and most reliable dividend stocks on the market.

That predictable revenue not only allows it to increase its dividend every year, which it’s done for more than three straight decades, but it also allows Enbridge to pay an attractive yield, which currently sits at more than 5.5%.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable stock to buy now that you can have confidence holding through a market crash, Enbridge is undoubtedly one of the best choices Canadian investors have.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) is a great TFSA pick for long-term investors.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Utility Stocks in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Canadian utility stocks are some of the best investments for 2026 and beyond, and what the top pick…

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth Considering Today

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks might have finally bottomed.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Start 2026 Strong: 3 Canadian ETFs for Smart Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These Canadian equity index ETFs are low-cost and can appeal to a variety of investors.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Can Make $333 in Monthly, Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA can make monthly income feel bigger, but the payout only works if the REIT’s rent cash flow covers…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a popular investment account, and how you can take advantage of it to grow…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal 6% TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold’s “constant cash” appeal comes from a monthly payout backed by a royalty model that avoids most drilling costs.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Choice for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This high-yield monthly payer can deliver quick income, but the real question is whether the royalty cash flow comfortably covers…

Read more »