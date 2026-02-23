Motley Fool Premium
The Sectors Where Canada Actually Beats the United States

If you’ve been ignoring the TSX, you might be missing out on the specific sectors where Canadian stocks are beating the United States’ S&P 500.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX Composite had a stellar 2025. Canada’s Materials and Energy sectors provided up to 100% in returns in 2025, offering a superior commodities-led inflation hedge that the tech-heavy U.S. market lacks.
  • Canada's banks operate in a defended oligopoly that returned 35% last year. Canadian financial sector stability remains a premier sustainable and steady growth engine with steady dividend growth.

The recent stellar performance of the Canadian stock market in 2025 has been a masterclass in the value of diversification for individual investors. While the S&P 500 often steals the spotlight with its high-flying tech giants, the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s unique sector composition has allowed it to shine in ways its southern neighbour simply can’t match.

In 2025, the S&P/TSX Composite posted a stellar 31.7% total return, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 17.9%. This outperformance highlighted a critical lesson for investors building portfolios today: A portfolio dominated by U.S. tech may miss out on the “old economy” sectors where Canada actually beats the United States.

Here are the sectors where the TSX is currently leading the charge.

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

Materials: Canada’s natural inflation hedge

The Canadian materials sector is a global powerhouse, making up the second-largest sector composition at roughly 19.6% of the TSX. In 2025 alone, the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index returned 100.61%, far outstripping a U.S. materials sector that generated 8.4% in returns.

Canada’s high concentration of gold, copper, and critical mineral producers provides a “pure-play” hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. It offers investors a diversification hedge against growth-stock volatility. While the S&P 500 is tech-heavy (33.4% sector weight), the TSX allows investors to capitalize on the commodities cycle that often runs counter to tech growth stocks.

Canadian financials’ enviable stability

Canadian financials aren’t just about juicy and stable, growing dividends; they offer exposure to resilient, well-defended market positions. This sector accounts for a massive 32.2% of the TSX, compared to just 12.5% for the S&P 500. Canadian financials rose 35.3% in 2025 to claim the second spot after materials. U.S. financial stocks returned 13.3% last year.

The U.S. banking system is fragmented and faces ongoing regional risks, but Canada’s big chartered banks operate in a regulated oligopoly that provides a unique level of stability. The Canadian banking sector survived the 2008-9 global financial crisis with record stability.

Investors who wish to gain exposure to the TSX’s financial sector may consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock, which remains a fascinating case study. Despite regulatory hurdles and an asset cap in its U.S. division due to money-laundering control issues, the bank’s core Canadian operations remain a profit growth engine. TD stock generated a strong 61.7% in total investment returns during the past year. Management recently moved to a semi-annual dividend review cycle, and investors may expect two dividend raises every year. With a forward yield of around 3.3% and shares trading at industry-average multiples, TD Bank stock represents the patient capital growth opportunity Canadian banks are known for.

Energy

Energy is the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, representing 16.3% of the TSX. The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index rewarded Canadian investors with a 17.3% return in 2025, beating the U.S. energy sector’s 5% return by a wide margin, despite oil price volatility.

The completion of major Canadian infrastructure projects like the Trans Mountain Expansion helps narrow the price discount for Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil, allowing producers to realize fairer prices and grow production while navigating Trump tariffs.

Beyond oil and gas, Canada is a world leader in uranium and hydroelectricity production. As global artificial intelligence (AI) data centres demand 24/7 carbon-free baseload power, Canada’s energy mix is arguably more future-proof than the U.S. coal-to-gas transition.

Utilities: Canada’s dividend knights

Canada’s utility sector is an unparalleled income investment destination. This sector offers a level of regulatory certainty relatively rare in the U.S. Canadian utilities like Fortis and Canadian Utilities are dividend-growth knights that have maintained dividend-increase streaks of over 50 years, while steady cash flow offered downside protection.

The S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index generated 19.7% in total returns for 2025, while the S&P 500’s utilities generated 12.6%.

Investor takeaway

You don’t have to choose one market over the other when designing a retirement investment portfolio. Instead, using sector exchange-traded funds (ETFs), buy the Canadian market’s strength in materials, financials, and energy sectors to stabilize cash flow and balance the volatile growth of U.S. tech.

