Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Reason I’ll Never Sell This ‘Boring’ Utility Stock

1 Reason I’ll Never Sell This ‘Boring’ Utility Stock

Owning a utility stock in your portfolio can be a source of growth and stable, recurring income. Here’s one every portfolio needs.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fortis is a large, defensive utility with 99% of earnings from regulated assets and long-term contracts across 10 regions in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.
  • Beyond stability, it’s investing for growth through M&A and a major capital program to upgrade infrastructure and transition to renewables.
  • Income appeal: a 3.52% yield with 51 straight annual dividend increases, and management targets 4–6% raises going forward.

Finding that perfect mix of investments for your portfolio can make all the difference between retiring with a generous nest egg and needing to work extra years into your retirement. Investing in a utility stock can provide some defensive appeal to help meet that goal.

While there are several great options to choose from on the market, the one utility stock that investors should focus on today is Fortis (TSX:FTS)

Meet Fortis

As one of the larger utility stocks, Fortis generates a stable and recurring revenue stream. That revenue is backed by long-term regulated contracts, which often span decades in duration. For a utility stock like Fortis, this means the company has a predictable stream of revenue to invest in growth and pay out dividends.

Fortis is one of the larger utilities. The company boasts 10 operational regions, including operations in the U.S. and Canada as well and the Caribbean. Those operations include both electricity and gas, providing an impressive defensive moat.

In total, Fortis generates nearly 99% of its earnings from those regulated assets and boasts a whopping 3.5 million customers.

One stereotype that is common with utilities is that they are “boring” investments. Boring because they lack the funds (after paying dividends) or the incentive to invest in growth.

When it comes to Fortis, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Fortis has taken an aggressive stance on growth over the years. This includes both engaging in M&A activity to expand to new markets, as well as investing in its existing operations.

In fact, Fortis has a substantial capital improvement fund focused on upgrading existing infrastructure and transitioning facilities to renewable energy sources.

Let’s talk dividends: The main reason you want this stock

One of the main reasons why investors flock to Fortis is for the dividend that it offers. Fortis pays out a quarterly dividend, which, as of the time of writing, works out to a respectable 3.5% yield.

This means that investors who can drop $25,000 into the utility stock (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio) can expect to earn an income of just under $900.

And that’s not even the best part.

Fortis has an established cadence of providing annual upticks to that dividend. In fact, Fortis has amassed 51 consecutive years of increases, making it one of just two Dividend Kings in Canada.

The company is also planning to continue that cadence, through 4–6% annual increases.

Prospective investors should also note that reinvesting those dividends will allow that eventual income to continue growing.

Buy this utility stock for your portfolio

No stock is without risk, and volatility is a factor that affects the entire market. Fortunately, Fortis offers investors a mix of defensive appeal, sheer necessity, strong growth, and robust income.

In my opinion, Fortis is the utility stock that should be a core holding in any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your income grow.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Oil Stock Has Been Tanking So Far in 2026: Is the Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity?

| Puja Tayal

Learn about Tourmaline oil stock amidst geopolitical tensions and its significance in Canada's oil exports to the United States.

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Energy Stocks

2 Stocks You May Want to Avoid at All Costs in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Get insights on stock investment strategies for 2026 as uncertainties push investors toward more cautious choices.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

3 High-Conviction Stocks With 10X Potential by 2035

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry is just one of my high-conviction stocks that I believe have massive potential for outsized shareholder returns.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian energy stocks like Tourmaline Oil are well-positioned as bullish natural gas fundamentals should really take hold in 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge is no longer just a pipeline stock. Here is a 2030 forecast for the 6.1% yielder as it pivots…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for TC Energy Stock in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TC Energy stock generated an industry-leading total return exceeding 17% last year. Can growing EBITDA and a hidden AI-energy asset…

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Energy Stocks

A 4.5% Dividend Stock That’s a Standout Buy in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy stands out for 2026 because it pairs a meaningful dividend with contracted-style cash flows and a clearer, simplified…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

CNQ is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that has crushed broader market returns in the past 10 years. Is it…

Read more »