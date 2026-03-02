Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Suncor Energy: Should You Invest in the Stock in March 2026?

Suncor Energy: Should You Invest in the Stock in March 2026?

A week away from the third month of 2026, here is a better look at Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) to see whether it might be a good investment at current levels.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a $90.7B integrated oil major—spanning production, refining, and retail—that’s more insulated from oil-price swings and generates strong cash flow for shareholders.
  • Trading near $76 (≈+75% off its 52‑week low), Suncor has raised its dividend (15.4% since 2023) and accelerated buybacks (~$3.3B), with a low‑$40 breakeven while oil sits in the mid‑$60s, positioning it well for long-term investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Suncor Energy] >

Stock market investing is a way to put your money to work for you to generate the kind of returns you might not get with fixed-income assets like Guaranteed Income Certificates (GICs). While the returns are not guaranteed, identifying and investing in the right TSX stocks can deliver far greater returns in the long run compared to simply earning interest income on cash sitting idle in a high-interest savings account.

One of my top picks when I think of blue-chip TSX stocks that are staples in Canadian investor portfolios, perfect as long-term investments, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is one of the first that comes to mind.

Oil prices fluctuate, leading to problems for oil companies focused on exploration and production operations. However, diversified oil companies with integrated business models enjoy a certain degree of protection from volatility and outperform most peers despite lower oil prices. Suncor is one such integrated energy company that can be found in many self-directed investment portfolios.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy

Suncor is a $90.71 billion market-cap integrated energy company with operations that include crude oil and natural gas production through its oil sands operations and traditional oil regions, including offshore facilities. Suncor’s operations go beyond exploration and production. Except for midstream operations, Suncor has a presence in every subsector of the North American energy industry.

The company extracts and sells crude oil, refining it into chemicals and other fuels through its infrastructure. The company also operates gas stations and has a small but growing presence in the renewable energy area, but has since sold its assets in the green energy space to focus on its core business.

An investor favourite

Suncor Energy is a stock that highlights the commitment to shareholder returns by publicly traded companies. As of this writing, Suncor stock trades for $76.23 per share, up by almost 75% from its 52-week low. The stock has been doing well in the market, and the company has been busy buying back shares. To make it even more attractive to investors with a long investment horizon, it has also increased its dividend by 15.4% since 2023.

Between its dividend hikes, capital gains, and share buybacks, the stock brings additional value to its investors. 2026 has seen Suncor increase its buybacks by 10%, with the stock expected to complete approximately $3.3 billion in repurchases. The fewer the number of shares available in the market, the more value each share will have, thereby increasing the value for existing investors.

Foolish takeaway

The break-even price range for crude oil to benefit Suncor Energy stock is in the low $40s, and oil prices today are in the mid-$60 range. The demand for crude oil is expected to remain high for the coming years, and higher prices will continue benefiting Suncor Energy and its investors. Suncor is expected to outline its improvement plans for up to the next 15 years in March 2026.

According to its management, Suncor plans to become a reliable and predictable industrial company that focuses on creating value and shareholder returns. It remains to be seen how that can play out, but the stock looks well-positioned to deliver on that promise. I would seriously consider adding this oil stock to my self-directed investment portfolio at current levels.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

A Hands-Off Canadian Energy Stock That Cuts You a Cheque Every Month

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Owning shares of FRU is like striking oil in your backyard, but better.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge's dividend yield of more than 5% and backlog of growth projects are supported by strong energy demand and record…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks Could Be Canada’s Secret Weapon in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Energy stocks like Enbridge, Suncor, and Canadian Natural Resources may be Canada’s secret weapon in 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

What’s Ahead for Enbridge Stock in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge still looks like a dividend machine in 2026, but the real question is whether today’s price leaves enough upside.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Play Just Moved Onto My Buy List

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline looks like a buy-list gas stock because its low costs and scale can keep cash flowing even in choppy…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Energy Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Look how a $2,500 investment in one TSX energy stock 25 years ago could have grown into $99,000 position today.…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 5.4% Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one leading monthly dividend stock long-term investors may be remiss to ignore in what could be a declining interest…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Energy Stocks

Buy Canadian With This Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets

| Brian Paradza, CFA

NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) stock could be the high-octane Canadian uranium growth play for global outperformance. Here’s why…

Read more »