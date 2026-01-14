Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

2 Canadian Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next 12 Months

These two top Canadian stocks not only have tonnes of growth potential, but they’re also trading at well-undervalued levels right now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cargojet (TSX:CJT) — a dominant e‑commerce air‑cargo play trading cheaply with analysts forecasting recovery into 2027 (EPS jump +25% projected) and average targets ~25%–60% above today, making it a top contrarian growth pick for the next 12 months.
  • WELL Health (TSX:WELL) — a defensive healthcare growth stock trading at ~13.3× forward EPS and 0.7× sales, rated buy by all covering analysts with an average target implying roughly +72% upside (most bullish ~+100%) over the coming year.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Cargojet

There’s no question that buying and holding Canadian growth stocks for the long haul is one of the best ways to put your hard-earned money to work. But while high-quality growth stocks can deliver strong returns on their own, buying them while they’re undervalued can significantly amplify that upside.

Over the past year, markets have been driven by shifting interest rate expectations, uneven economic data, and plenty of volatility. And while some stocks have rallied sharply, others are still trading well below their fair value, creating a massive opportunity for investors today.

On top of that, interest rates are already lower than they were a year ago, and expectations for further cuts continue to build. That sentiment is starting to become much more supportive for growth stocks, especially those that are already executing well operationally.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian growth stocks that still trade at attractive valuations and have the potential to surge over the next 12 months, here are two of the best to buy now.

One of the cheapest Canadian growth stocks to buy now

There’s no question that one of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy for the long haul, especially while it trades dirt cheap, is Cargojet (TSX:CJT)

Cargojet is a top-notch investment because it’s a company that has a dominant position in an industry with massive long-term growth potential.

Cargojet directly benefits from the growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping, which is a structural trend that isn’t going away anytime soon. And even with a temporary slowdown in online shopping over the past couple of years, and consequently the demand for Cargojet’s services, the company has remained profitable, which goes to show just how reliable and sustainable its operations are.

Looking ahead, analysts are only forecasting modest growth in revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and normalized earnings over the next 12 months for the Canadian stock.

However, that’s more of a conservative outlook and based largely on the ongoing economic uncertainty and caution around the strength of the consumer rather than any real deterioration in Cargojet’s business.

Furthermore, in 2027, current analyst estimates call for revenue growth of more than 5%, EBITDA growth of roughly 6.6%, and a 25% jump in normalized earnings per share (EPS),  which could help Cargojet’s stock to rebound this year, given the forward-looking nature of the market.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that of the eight analysts covering Cargojet, seven rate it a buy, with one hold. Additionally, the average target price sits around $110, roughly 25% above today’s price, while the most bullish estimate implies upside of more than 60%.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian growth stocks to buy now, Cargojet is certainly one of the top picks to consider today.

One of the best Canadian companies to buy now and hold for decades

In addition to Cargojet, another Canadian growth stock that could see a massive rally over the next 12 months is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

WELL is one of those stocks that has the potential to be a core holding for years. The company operates in a defensive healthcare industry with massive long-term tailwinds, yet the stock remains incredibly cheap even as WELL continues to strengthen its core operations.

For example, right now, WELL is trading at just 13.3 times forward earnings. That’s extremely cheap for a growth stock, especially one operating in health care, where demand is stable and largely insulated from economic cycles.

On top of that, the Canadian growth stock trades at only 0.7 times sales, well below its five-year average price-to-sales ratio of 2.1 times.

That ultra-cheap valuation, coupled with WELL’s track record of rapid and consistent growth and the defensive nature of the business, is what makes WELL one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Furthermore, all seven analysts covering WELL Health currently rate it a buy. Additionally, the average analyst target price sits at $7.42, implying upside of roughly 72% from current levels, while the most optimistic target of $9 suggests the stock could more than double over the next 12 months.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality investment to buy now, WELL is certainly one of the first stocks I’d recommend.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX Canadian utility stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio as you gear up for another year of…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Investing

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2026

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another great dividend stock for long-term compounding.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Retirement

1 TSX Stock to Safely Hold in Your RRSP for Decades

| Kay Ng

This is a long-term compounder that Canadians can add in their RRSPs on dips.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some beginner-friendly stocks? Here’s a trio of options that are too hard to ignore right now.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Rule Them All in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation Software’s pullback could be a rare chance to buy a proven Canadian compounder before its next growth leg.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks are all reliable dividend payers, making them some of the best to buy now in the…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Max Out Your TFSA in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Maxing your 2026 TFSA room could be simpler than you think, and National Bank offers a steady dividend plus growth…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Investing

TFSA: 2 TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have strong fundamentals and solid growth potential, which makes them a compelling investment for TFSA investors.

Read more »