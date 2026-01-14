Member Login
Outlook for Brookfield Stock in 2026

Here’s why Brookfield Corporation is one of the best stocks Canadian investors can buy, not just for 2026, but for decades to come.

Daniel Da Costa
Key Points

  • Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) is a diversified real‑asset capital compounder (infrastructure, renewables, real estate, asset management, insurance) run by disciplined management, making it a reliable buy‑and‑hold choice.
  • With AI/digital‑infrastructure tailwinds, expected carried‑interest realizations, active buybacks and potential upside from falling rates and improving real‑estate markets, Brookfield is well positioned for meaningful gains into 2026.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Corp

There’s no question that when it comes to high-quality stocks to buy and hold for the long haul, Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) and its subsidiaries are some of the best companies you can consider.

Brookfield Corp. is one of the largest and most influential companies on the TSX, and for years it has quietly been one of the most effective long-term wealth compounders for Canadian investors.

Brookfield is the perfect buy-and-hold stock because it’s reliable, diversified, and a little boring. It’s not the type of stock that grabs attention because of short-term hype or flashy headlines like highly volatile tech stocks might.

Instead, it has built its reputation through scale, discipline, and consistent execution across multiple economic cycles. Whether markets are booming or under pressure, Brookfield has repeatedly proven its ability to adapt, deploy capital intelligently, and grow shareholder value over the long haul.

That’s why it’s one of the best stocks to buy as a core long-term holding for most Canadian investors.

And while Brookfield has demonstrated what a high-quality company it is for years, looking ahead, the stock still has a tonne of potential to grow for years and even decades to come.

Especially in today’s environment, with shifting interest rate expectations, improving market conditions, and Brookfield’s growing scale, there’s a strong case to be made that the next phase of growth could be especially compelling.

So, with that in mind, here’s a closer look at the outlook for Brookfield stock in 2026 and why it remains one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy.

Why Brookfield is one of the best stocks to buy for 2026 and beyond

While Brookfield has already proven itself for years as a reliable long-term investment, what makes the outlook for 2026 and beyond especially compelling is how well positioned the company is for the next major wave of global investment, particularly around AI, digital infrastructure, and power demand.

One of the most underappreciated aspects of Brookfield’s business is that it isn’t just an asset manager; it’s a company that owns real assets in essential industries diversified all over the world.

That’s a huge advantage in an AI-driven world because artificial intelligence doesn’t just require software. It requires data centres, real estate, transmission, power generation, and long-term infrastructure that can support enormous and growing energy loads, all of which Brookfield owns or operates.

It has already launched a dedicated artificial intelligence infrastructure platform aimed at building and owning the backbone of AI.

So, while many companies trying to benefit from the AI boom are often more speculative, Brookfield has taken the opposite approach and is focused on owning the real infrastructure behind it.

Very few companies can offer integrated AI infrastructure solutions at this scale, and that positions Brookfield stock as a partner of choice as AI investment continues to accelerate.

Furthermore, Brookfield approaches AI the same way it approaches everything else, with discipline. That’s why rather than chasing hype, it’s focused on long-term contracts, strong counterparties, and predictable cash flows. That means investors get exposure to one of the fastest-growing global trends, while still owning a business built to perform through full market cycles.

Strong cash generation

Plus, in addition to the exposure it offers to the AI boom in 2026 and beyond, another important factor for Brookfield stock heading into 2026 is cash generation.

For example, Brookfield expects to realize a meaningful amount of carried interest over the next few years, much of it from funds in which most of the capital has already been returned to investors. That means the profits are largely locked in, and it’s more a matter of timing than execution.

That cash gives Brookfield flexibility. It can be reinvested into new opportunities, used to strengthen the balance sheet, or returned to shareholders through share buybacks when the stock trades below what management believes is its intrinsic value.

Finally, improving sentiment around real estate and stabilizing interest rates could act as an additional tailwind. Brookfield has already indicated that its real estate cash flows are improving, and a healthier transaction environment could help unlock more value over time.

So, if you’re looking for a top-notch Canadian stock to buy in 2026 and hold for decades, there’s no question Brookfield is a top choice.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

