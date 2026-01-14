Outlook for Kraken Robotics Stock in 2026

The stock is already up 36% in 2026. Could the new $35M deal signal a massive year ahead for Kraken Robotics stock?

Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG) stock has entered 2026 with strong upside momentum. Up 35.9% during the first two weeks of trading, this rapidly growing defence and maritime technology player has emphatically graduated from a speculative micro-cap to a $2.7 billion mid-cap growth stock worth your attention in 2026.

Speaking of attention, the last time I covered Kraken Robotics in December 2024, I highlighted it as one of two stocks that could help investors turn $100,000 into a million within a decade. While it hasn’t achieved this massive feat just yet, the stock is up more than 250% since that call.

Investors now look forward to Kraken’s promising financial performance in 2026 to propel returns even further.

Here is what growth-oriented investors can look forward to from Kraken Robotics stock in 2026.

A massive battery sale ignites Kraken Robotics stock’s 2026 outlook

The biggest catalyst for Kraken Robotics stock right now is the sheer scale of its new contracts. On January 13, 2026, Kraken announced a stunning $35 million in battery sales to three undisclosed customers.

To put that number in perspective, this single announcement exceeds the entire $31.3 million in quarterly sales the company reported in November of last year. It is a fantastic start to the New Year. Management noted increased momentum in the company’s battery sales, which should be sustainably supported by its new manufacturing capacity in North America.

This follows a strong finish to 2025 as well. In December, the company announced $12 million in new client orders, which also included subsea batteries. The narrative is shifting fast. Kraken is no longer just “testing” the market. It is supplying critical power infrastructure for major underwater players.

Financials: Stronger margins and a fortress balance sheet

The growth momentum is clearly accelerating in 2026, but the financial foundation was built throughout 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, revenue soared 60% year over year to $31.3 million. This surge was propelled by strong growth in the subsea battery segment and the services business. Specifically, services revenue soared 85% during the third quarter due to the acquisition of 3D at Depth and strong organic growth. For the first nine months of 2025, services revenue was up 93% thanks to the high utilization of Sub-Bottom Imager assets.

Profitability is also improving. Kraken Robotics’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) margin hit 25% during the most recent quarter, a solid improvement over the 21% margin seen in 2024.

Furthermore, the company has removed immediate liquidity risks. Kraken shored up its balance sheet in July 2025 through a $115 million equity offering. It entered the fourth quarter of last year with nearly $127 million in cash and near-cash resources. This liquid balance sheet gives the growth stock the flexibility to fulfill these massive new orders without stressing its finances.

Risks to watch: The “lumpy” revenue problem

Despite the $2.7 billion valuation and massive rally, investors must remember that Kraken Robotics stock is still in a high-risk business development phase.

The primary risk remains the timing of sales, which introduces significant revenue volatility. For example, while third-quarter 2025 revenue grew 60%, it was actually offset by significantly lower sales from its RMDS project and the timing of its KATFISH projects. The RMDS was nearing completion and the KATFISH timing was simply off.

These two factors dragged total revenue growth during the first nine months of 2025 down to 17% year over year. Investors need to be prepared for lumpy quarters where revenue recognition might slip from one quarter to the next.

The Foolish bottom line

So what is driving Kraken Robotics stock’s returns in 2026? It’s the successful transition from small pilot programs to massive commercial adoption.

New customer orders for Kraken’s underwater batteries are propelling growth at a rate we haven’t seen before. With a $35 million order already booked in the first two weeks of the year, the company could win big contracts again.

While the stock has already rallied to all-time highs and valuations seem stretched given a P/E of 125, strong revenue growth, fundamental improvements in margins, and the massive cash pile suggest the run might not be over. If you can handle the volatility associated with contract timing, Kraken Robotics stock looks poised to be a top performer in 2026.