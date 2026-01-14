These Are the Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

Let’s dive into four of the most undervalued stocks Canada has to offer, and why these companies may be solid buying opportunities in January.

There’s never a bad time for investors to seek out truly undervalued stocks to buy for the long term. Indeed, the Canadian stock market has been on a tear this year. However, despite this growth, I’d argue there are far more value opportunities in this market for those looking to see continued upside for years to come.

At a certain point, when too much forward growth gets priced in, it’s possible to have a “lost decade,” or something equivalent. We’ve seen that in the past. But given these companies’ current multiples, I’d argue they’re poised for much more upside ahead.

Let’s dive in!

Toronto-Dominion Bank

In terms of top Canadian banks I think long-term investors should consider from a valuation standpoint, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stands out to me as an easy top pick.

Trading at just 11 times trailing earnings despite strong top and bottom line growth in recent quarters, TD stock is one I think could have among the most upside of its Big 5 peers in the Canadian financials sector. With a booming international business buoyed by a retail banking footprint in the U.S. that’s larger than its domestic business, TD is one company I think long-term investors can bank on for strong total returns over the long haul.

Cenovus Energy

A mid-cap energy company I’ve long thought is among the most undervalued in its sector, Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a top undervalued name I think is worth considering right now.

Shares of Cenovus have been on a tear over the course of the past five years, surging more than 175% over this timeframe. Despite this, the stock trades at just 14 times earnings and comes with a dividend yield of more than 3.5%.

For those thinking long term and looking to add a bit more exposure to the energy sector as we kick off a new year, this is a no-brainer pick in my books.

Barrick Mining

A top Canadian gold miner, Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) is one stock many investors would rightly think should trade at a relatively high multiple, at least historically.

That’s because the price of gold has absolutely skyrocketed to historic highs, and appears poised to continue higher. With these sky-high prices for gold (Barrick’s core output), this is a stock that should have meaningful earnings and cash flow growth in the quarters to come. That said, at less than 15 times forward earnings, I think this is a stock that’s a steal for those looking to bet on the precious metals rally we’ve seen continuing.

Air Canada

This last pick is a bit more speculative, but I think Air Canada’s (TSX:AC) valuation really does position this company as an undervalued stock that investors should at least look at.

Most of Air Canada’s rock-bottom forward price-earnings multiple of just 8 times has come from a slumping stock price, as investors can see above. That said, I’d argue that Air Canada is right around the mid-point of its recent range, and is well off of its pre-pandemic high (when the stock hit $50 per share).

I’m not suggesting that $50 is in most investors’ future, at least over the near term. But as Canada’s preeminent airline and a truly international player in this regard, this is a stock I think investors may want to consider if it dips back below the $15 level. This is an easy watch list addition, in my view.