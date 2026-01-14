Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 14

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 14

Strong commodity prices kept the TSX near record levels, and today’s focus turns to metals strength, inflation data, and earnings updates.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX Composite dipped four points to 32,870 on Tuesday after an intraday record high, with commodity strength boosting mining and energy but valuation and inflation concerns weighing on other sectors.
  • G Mining Ventures led decliners with a 7% drop on production updates, while energy stocks dominated trading volumes.
  • Record-high gold, silver, and copper could lift mining stocks at the open today as investors monitor U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales data this morning and Cogeco's earnings after the bell.

Despite consistently surging commodity prices and mixed U.S. consumer inflation data, Canadian equities went sideways on Tuesday as investors continued to watch global geopolitical developments but appeared cautiously optimistic about market fundamentals. Even as the S&P/TSX Composite Index reached a fresh record high of 32,979 in intraday trading, the benchmark couldn’t maintain these gains for long, ending the session at 32,870 with a minor decline of four points from its previous closing level.

On the one hand, strong commodity prices kept driving mining and energy stocks higher. On the other hand, skepticism about stretched valuations and uncertain central bank policy continued to weigh on interest-sensitive market sectors like industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN) plunged 7% to $39.04 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in GMIN stock came after the Brossard-headquartered gold miner released preliminary production results for its Tocantinzinho mine in Brazil.

While G Mining posted solid fourth-quarter output of 47,346 ounces and strong full-year production of over 171,000 ounces, investors may have reacted negatively to the absence of its updated financial metrics and 2026 guidance. Notably, GMIN stock rocketed by 284% in 2025.

Ero Copper, Quebecor, and Kinaxis were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each slipping by at least 3.7%.

On the flip side, Enerflex, Cenovus Energy, International Petroleum, and Headwater Exploration were the day’s top-performing TSX stocks, with each climbing by at least 4.4%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, B2Gold, TD Bank, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

TSX mining stocks are expected to get a lift at the open today as gold, silver, and copper all climbed to new record levels in early trading on Wednesday amid rising geopolitical tensions and stable demand signals.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the latest U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales report this morning. Depending on the outcome, these reports may either reinforce expectations for additional rate cuts in the near term or temper optimism if inflation appears stickier than anticipated.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) will announce its latest quarterly financial results today after the market closing bell. Bay Street analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the November quarter, with $714.3 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Kinaxis, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Cogeco Communications, Enerflex, International Petroleum, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 13

| Jitendra Parashar

After a strong start to the week lifted the TSX to a new peak, today’s market tone may depend less…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX closed at a fresh record high with a strong weekly gain, and today’s session could be shaped by…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX rebounded sharply and moved back toward record highs, with today’s market opening shaped by mixed commodities and key…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX retreating from recent records, investors will watch commodities, U.S. jobless claims, and Aritzia’s earnings today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After the TSX climbed to a second straight record, the market’s focus shifts to mixed commodity signals and major economic…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After jumping to a new all-time high, the TSX heads into today's trading supported by metals strength as investors watch…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX kicked off the new year on a positive note following a strong 2025, leaving today’s market focused on…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a late pullback, the TSX wrapped up 2025 with a solid 28.2% gain, with today’s session shaped by higher…

Read more »