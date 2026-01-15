Member Login
Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $1,000 per Month

Typically, you can earn more passive income with less capital invested by taking greater risk, which could involve buying individual dividend stocks over time as opportunities arise.

Kay Ng
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.


Key Points

  • Making $1,000 per month in passive income depends on yield and risk, with lower-risk options like dividend ETFs requiring significantly more capital than higher-yield stocks.
  • In today’s market, that can mean investing roughly $360,000 in diversified dividend ETFs or closer to $135,000 using selective high-yield dividend stocks, with higher risk.
Who wouldn’t want an extra $1,000 in passive income landing in their account every month? That kind of steady cash flow can help cover living expenses, accelerate retirement plans, or simply provide peace of mind. The real question isn’t whether it’s possible — but how much you need to invest and how you structure your portfolio to get there.

At a high level, earning $12,000 per year in passive income depends on two variables: your yield and your risk tolerance. Lower-risk investments usually mean lower yields and higher capital requirements, while higher yields can reduce the upfront investment but introduce additional risks.

Bonds vs. dividend stocks

One straightforward approach is investing in bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs), many of which pay monthly interest. Bonds are generally considered lower risk than stocks, but that safety comes at a cost: lower yields. As a result, you need to invest significantly more capital to generate the same $1,000 per month compared to dividend-paying stocks.

There’s also reinvestment risk to consider. When a bond matures, you may be forced to reinvest at lower interest rates, potentially reducing your future income. 

Dividend stocks, by contrast, don’t mature. Once you purchase high-quality dividend-paying companies at good valuations, you can often sit back and collect income indefinitely — provided the businesses remain healthy. An annual portfolio review is still wise, but the process can be relatively hands-off.

Using dividend ETFs for simplicity

For investors who prefer diversification and simplicity, dividend ETFs can be an effective solution. One popular option is the iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ). This ETF pays monthly income and provides exposure to established Canadian companies that have increased their dividends for at least five consecutive years.

However, yields matter. After the Canadian stock market surged roughly 51% over the past two years (equating to gains of 23% per year) — well above historical averages — CDZ’s yield has compressed to about 3.3%. 

At that yield, you’d need to invest approximately $363,636 to generate $12,000 per year, or $1,000 per month. While this approach offers diversification, it highlights how rising markets can increase the capital required for passive income.

Boosting income with selective stock picking

Investors willing to be more selective can often generate the same income with significantly less capital. One example is TELUS (TSX:T), a major Canadian telecom and a top holding in CDZ. 

At $18.86 per share at the time of writing, TELUS offers a yield near 8.9%. To earn $12,000 annually from TELUS alone would require an investment of about $135,229.

That higher yield reflects higher perceived risk. TELUS recently froze its dividend to help deleverage its balance sheet, aiming to reduce its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to three by the end of 2027. While income growth is paused, lower interest expenses could support a gradual recovery in the share price over time. It doesn’t plan to resume dividend growth until its yield is more appropriate after meaningful stock price recovery.

This isn’t an endorsement of putting all your money into a single high-yield stock. Rather, it demonstrates how individual stock selection can dramatically reduce the capital needed to reach a $1,000-per-month goal.

Investor takeaway

Generating $1,000 per month in passive income is achievable, but the required investment can range from roughly $135,000 to over $360,000 based on the examples here that demonstrate different strategies. 

Dividend ETFs offer diversification and simplicity but usually require more capital, while selectively chosen dividend stocks can boost income with less money — at higher risk. 

Ultimately, investors should focus on annual income goals (as dividend stocks typically pay out quarterly), diversify appropriately, and align their strategy with their risk tolerance, time horizon, and financial goals.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in TELUS. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

