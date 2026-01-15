Member Login
Home » Investing » The Ideal Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

The Ideal Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

These five Canadian stocks are some of the highest-quality companies in Canada, making them ideal to buy and hold in your TFSA.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFSA’s tax-free compounding makes it ideal for long-term buy-and-hold of high-quality Canadian stocks, maximizing tax-free dividends and capital gains.
  • Top candidates to hold in a TFSA include growth names Dollarama, Aritzia, Brookfield and dividend/stability plays Emera and Granite REIT for multi-year compounding.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Dollarama

When it comes to investing, there’s no doubt that the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful investing tools Canadians have at their disposal. Yet despite the incredible potential the TFSA offers, many investors still struggle to find the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold in their TFSAs.

The biggest advantage of the TFSA is that every dollar of growth inside the account earned from owning Canadian stocks is completely tax-free. That means dividends, capital gains, and reinvested income all compound without taxes slowing your progress down. That tax-free nature can make an enormous difference over the long haul, and the longer you stay invested, the more that growth compounds.

Because of that tax-free compounding, the stocks you choose to hold in your TFSA matter even more than they do in a regular account.

For example, you do not want to waste your limited TFSA contribution room on short-term trades or low-quality businesses. The best way to take advantage of the TFSA is by finding the highest-quality Canadian stocks to buy and hold that can grow steadily for decades, either through rising earnings, growing dividends, or ideally both.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got cash in your TFSA you’re looking to put to work, here are some of the very best Canadian stocks to buy and hold forever inside a TFSA.

Growth stocks are some of the best investments Canadian investors can buy in their TFSAs

There’s no question that high-quality growth stocks are some of the best investments Canadians can buy in their TFSA, both because of the tax-free nature of the account and the long-term compounding potential they provide.

Not only can you reduce your tax bill considerably by owning these stocks in your TFSA, but when you give them years to compound without taxes eating away at any of your gains, the returns can be astronomical.

That’s why one of the very best stocks to own in your TFSA is Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Dollarama is one of the most reliable growth stocks in Canada. In fact, even during economic slowdowns, Dollarama continues to perform well as consumers increasingly turn to Dollarama as they look to stretch their budgets.

In fact, in just the last decade alone, Dollarama stock has earned investors a total return of more than 720%. Therefore, given both its incredible growth potential and ultra-defensive business model, it’s easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold in a TFSA.

In addition to Dollarama, two more top growth stocks are Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN).

Aritzia is one of the fastest-growing consumer discretionary stocks in Canada. In fact, in just the last half-decade, Aritzia has earned investors a total return of 387%.

What sets Aritzia apart is its vertically integrated operations combined with its marketing and ecommerce strategy, which has allowed its business to expand rapidly, especially across the United States.

Brookfield, however, is one of the most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy and hold in your TFSA. For example, the stock offers investors exposure to a diversified collection of global assets, including infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, and private equity. So, it’s not just a high-quality growth stock; it’s one of the most dependable businesses you can own.

Dividend stocks can play an important role in your TFSA

In addition to growth stocks, high-quality dividend stocks can also be some of the best investments that Canadian investors buy and hold in their TFSA because they’re consistently generating tax-free income that can be reinvested immediately to accelerate your portfolio’s compounding.

For example, Emera (TSX:EMA) is an ideal investment for your TFSA because it’s a high-quality utility stock with predictable cash flow and a strong history of dividend growth.

Its essential operations provide stability and predictability, while its long-term investments continuously support steady earnings and dividend growth over the long haul.

Meanwhile, Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is another top Canadian stock to buy in your TFSA thanks to its portfolio of high-quality industrial and logistics properties.

So, not only does Granite consistently generate cash flow, which supports its 4.1% dividend yield, but it’s also growing its earnings consistently, making it the perfect Canadian stock to buy in your TFSA and hold for years to come.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia and Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation, Dollarama, Emera, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for income plays during market dips? Consider looking at these four quality dividend stocks for a great mix of…

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy Now or Wait for More Downside?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down in recent months. Has the pullback gone too far?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Bank Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock has more than tripled shareholders' returns over the past decade and is poised to deliver steady gains…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Investing

The Only Index Fund I’d Buy and Never Sell

| Joey Frenette

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) is just one of the index plays I'd opt to hold for the…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

This Safe 4% Dividend Stock Could Pay up Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT looks like a “set-it-and-collect-it” monthly payer, with rising distributions backed by strong industrial demand.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Investing

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2026

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock just exploded higher as the outlook for potash looks a lot brighter for the year ahead.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are likely well-positioned to maintain their payouts and increase their dividend year after year.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $14,000

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock could be the high-yielder that's worth considering for your next big TFSA buy.

Read more »