Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $15,000 in 2026

New investors with $15,000 to invest have plenty of options. Here are three top Canadian stocks to buy today.

There’s no shortage of great long-term stocks to buy on the market. For new investors with $15,000 to allocate to some top Canadian stocks, there are lots of great picks.

Here’s a look at some of those top Canadian stocks to buy, which can provide investors with a diversified, growing, income-producing portfolio.

The first stock to consider

The first of the Canadian stocks to buy with that $15,000 pot is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is an energy infrastructure giant that offers investors a growing and recurring revenue stream backed by multiple segments.

Those segments include a pipeline business, a natural gas utility, and a renewable energy operation.

The pipeline business generates the bulk of the company’s revenue, hauling both natural gas and crude from production facilities to refineries and storage facilities across North America.

Even better, the company generates revenue from that pipeline segment in a toll-road-like fashion.

A similar defensive appeal applies to Enbridge’s other segments. The renewable energy business operates under long-term, regulated contracts which span decades.

Similarly, the natural gas utility serves millions of customers in North America, generating a reliable revenue stream.

Across all segments, Enbridge generates ample revenue to invest in growth initiatives while continuing to pay out a robust quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend pays out a 6.00% yield.

For investors allocating $5,000 of that $15,000 to Enbridge, the current yield would generate roughly $300 in annual income.

Adding to that appeal is the fact that Enbridge has provided annual increases to that dividend for three decades without fail.

That fact alone makes this one of the top Canadian stocks to buy in 2026.

Banking on income and growth

Any list of top Canadian stocks to buy would benefit from including at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks. For investors with $15,000 to invest in 2026, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) should be near the top of the list.

TD is the second largest of the big banks. The bank operates a massive domestic segment at home that generates most of its revenue. But where TD really excels is in the U.S. market, where it’s focused on growth.

TD’s U.S. presence accelerated in the years following the Great Recession, when it acquired and merged several regional banks. Today, that network is larger than its Canadian sibling by branch count.

TD represents the fusion of two models: the high‑growth appeal of the U.S. market and the well‑regulated, conservative foundation of Canadian banking. The result is a disciplined, fast-growing stock that should be on every investor’s radar.

In terms of income, TD has paid out dividends for well over a century without fail. The bank has also provided investors with annual upticks going back over a decade.

At the time of writing, TD’s quarterly dividend carries a 3.32% yield, making it one of the top Canadian stocks to own.

Add some defensive appeal

Both Enbridge and TD are great picks and handily some of the Top Canadian stocks on the market. Fortis (TSX:FTS) rounds out that trio by adding in defensive appeal that can only be found in a utility stock.

Utilities like Fortis adhere to a simple, yet lucrative business model. They provide utility service, and in exchange are compensated. The terms of that agreement are set out in long-term, regulated contracts.

In other words, Fortis generates a recurring and stable revenue stream that lasts for decades. This leaves the company in a unique position that allows it to invest in growth and pay out a handsome dividend.

On the growth front, Fortis is unique. The company has a capital growth plan measured in the billions, tasked with upgrading its facilities and shifting to renewables.

On the income side, Fortis offers a nearly unprecedented 51 consecutive years of increases with a juicy 3.48% yield.

A $5,000 allocation in Fortis would generate roughly $175 in annual income, enough to accumulate several new shares through reinvestments.

That handily makes this defensive dividend knight one of the top Canadian stocks and a must-have for any portfolio.

Top Canadian stocks for 2026

Fortis, Enbridge, and TD offer investors a unique mix of defensive appeal, strong growth, and growing dividends.

As 2026 unfolds, these three names offer a dependable foundation for long‑term compounding and should be core holdings in any well‑diversified portfolio.