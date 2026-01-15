Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $15,000 in 2026

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $15,000 in 2026

New investors with $15,000 to invest have plenty of options. Here are three top Canadian stocks to buy today.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Invest $15,000 across Enbridge, TD Bank, and Fortis to build a diversified, income‑producing Canadian portfolio for 2026.
  • Enbridge provides toll-like energy infrastructure cash flows with a ~6% dividend, while TD blends U.S. growth with Canadian stability and a ~3.3% yield.
  • Fortis adds defensive utility stability via long-term regulated contracts and 51 straight years of dividend hikes (~3.5% yield).

There’s no shortage of great long-term stocks to buy on the market. For new investors with $15,000 to allocate to some top Canadian stocks, there are lots of great picks.

Here’s a look at some of those top Canadian stocks to buy, which can provide investors with a diversified, growing, income-producing portfolio.

The first stock to consider

The first of the Canadian stocks to buy with that $15,000 pot is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge is an energy infrastructure giant that offers investors a growing and recurring revenue stream backed by multiple segments.

Those segments include a pipeline business, a natural gas utility, and a renewable energy operation.

The pipeline business generates the bulk of the company’s revenue, hauling both natural gas and crude from production facilities to refineries and storage facilities across North America.

Even better, the company generates revenue from that pipeline segment in a toll-road-like fashion.

A similar defensive appeal applies to Enbridge’s other segments. The renewable energy business operates under long-term, regulated contracts which span decades.

Similarly, the natural gas utility serves millions of customers in North America, generating a reliable revenue stream.

Across all segments, Enbridge generates ample revenue to invest in growth initiatives while continuing to pay out a robust quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend pays out a 6.00% yield.

For investors allocating $5,000 of that $15,000 to Enbridge, the current yield would generate roughly $300 in annual income.

Adding to that appeal is the fact that Enbridge has provided annual increases to that dividend for three decades without fail.

That fact alone makes this one of the top Canadian stocks to buy in 2026.

Banking on income and growth

Any list of top Canadian stocks to buy would benefit from including at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks. For investors with $15,000 to invest in 2026, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) should be near the top of the list.

TD is the second largest of the big banks. The bank operates a massive domestic segment at home that generates most of its revenue. But where TD really excels is in the U.S. market, where it’s focused on growth.

TD’s U.S. presence accelerated in the years following the Great Recession, when it acquired and merged several regional banks. Today, that network is larger than its Canadian sibling by branch count.

TD represents the fusion of two models: the high‑growth appeal of the U.S. market and the well‑regulated, conservative foundation of Canadian banking. The result is a disciplined, fast-growing stock that should be on every investor’s radar.

In terms of income, TD has paid out dividends for well over a century without fail. The bank has also provided investors with annual upticks going back over a decade.

At the time of writing, TD’s quarterly dividend carries a 3.32% yield, making it one of the top Canadian stocks to own.

Add some defensive appeal

Both Enbridge and TD are great picks and handily some of the Top Canadian stocks on the market. Fortis (TSX:FTS) rounds out that trio by adding in defensive appeal that can only be found in a utility stock.

Utilities like Fortis adhere to a simple, yet lucrative business model. They provide utility service, and in exchange are compensated. The terms of that agreement are set out in long-term, regulated contracts.

In other words, Fortis generates a recurring and stable revenue stream that lasts for decades. This leaves the company in a unique position that allows it to invest in growth and pay out a handsome dividend.

On the growth front, Fortis is unique. The company has a capital growth plan measured in the billions, tasked with upgrading its facilities and shifting to renewables.

On the income side, Fortis offers a nearly unprecedented 51 consecutive years of increases with a juicy 3.48% yield.

A $5,000 allocation in Fortis would generate roughly $175 in annual income, enough to accumulate several new shares through reinvestments.

That handily makes this defensive dividend knight one of the top Canadian stocks and a must-have for any portfolio.

Top Canadian stocks for 2026

Fortis, Enbridge, and TD offer investors a unique mix of defensive appeal, strong growth, and growing dividends.

As 2026 unfolds, these three names offer a dependable foundation for long‑term compounding and should be core holdings in any well‑diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge, Fortis, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Use your TFSA contribution room by buying two of the best Canadian stocks, BCE and Fortis for their generous yields…

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Best to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three “sleep well” TFSA stocks can come from boring, essential businesses: rail, insurance, and waste.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock Still a Buy for Its Dividend?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Enbridge is one of the best dividend stocks passive income seekers can buy for their portfolios today.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Start Your Investing Year Right With 3 Dividend Stocks Anyone Can Own

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why these three Canadian dividend stocks could be solid pick ups to kick off a long-term passive…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Unbelievable Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities is the kind of dividend stock that can keep paying and compounding quietly, even when the share price…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend payers can work well in an RRSP because reinvested distributions compound without annual tax drag.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for income plays during market dips? Consider looking at these four quality dividend stocks for a great mix of…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

This Safe 4% Dividend Stock Could Pay up Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT looks like a “set-it-and-collect-it” monthly payer, with rising distributions backed by strong industrial demand.

Read more »