Member Login
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $14,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $14,000

Telus (TSX:T) stock could be the high-yielder that’s worth considering for your next big TFSA buy.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • A TFSA can be geared for long-term, tax-free compounding or positioned as a tax-free income “cash cow,” with the right mix depending on age, goals, and risk tolerance.
  • For income-focused TFSAs, Telus is flagged as a high-yield (~9%) but volatile option, with dollar-cost averaging (and potentially adding more on dips) emphasized given elevated downside and dividend-risk considerations.

It’s January, which means it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of investments you can buy with your latest (2026) TFSA contribution, which stands firm at $7,000. If you’ve got uninvested cash sitting around in your TFSA savings from last year (that’d be another $7,000) or the year before that, I do think it’s time to take a step back and consider what your longer-term goal is with your TFSA portfolio. Undoubtedly, it’s a terrific growth vehicle that can help growth-minded investors take the power of long-term compounding to the next level.

Whenever you take taxes out of the equation, you could have a powerful snowball builder on your hands, as you look to reinvest dividends or spend them as you see fit. In any case, I believe that younger investors should build their TFSA with long-term growth in mind. Think about the secular winners that can appreciate the most in the next 10, 15, or even 25 years.

Just because appreciation might be a goal of many investors doesn’t mean positioning the account with income generation in mind is a bad idea, especially if you’re entering semi-retirement, full retirement, or just want greater income flexibility.

Your TFSA can be a cash cow if you position it with passive income in mind

At the end of the day, the cash dividends from REITs or income stocks grant you optionality, which might come in handy, especially if 2026 is a big correction year for the markets. In any case, back to the TFSA and a dividend-oriented strategy. For older investors who want a monthly or quarterly income boost, the TFSA can be a great way to score tax-free income. And in this piece, we’ll look at two plays that can help your TFSA average a fairly high yield.

For a $14,000 investment, a 4% yield would grant you $560 in annual income. That’s not a great deal, but, nevertheless, it’s a nice addition to a portfolio that seeks to balance growth with yield. For the more income-hungry, one could average up a yield that’s double that, provided they’re fine with limited capital appreciation potential as well as downside risks (the so-called accidentally high-yielders may not have 8–9% yields by design!).

A 9% yield on $14,000 amounts to just north of $1,200 in income, which is a pretty decent amount, especially for those looking for help with the monthly bills.

Telus is one 9% yielder to stash on the radar

Undoubtedly, when it comes to 9% yielders, Telus (TSX:T) has to come to mind. While I’m not typically a fan of such massive yields, I do think that Telus is a comeback story that’s worth betting on for 2026.

Of course, it’s going to be a volatile ride, as income investors look to catch a bottom in the name. Instead of seeking to get in at rock bottom, though, I think investors should focus on dollar-cost averaging (DCA) over time. If shares dip back below $18 per share, perhaps buying more could make sense, especially as the yield swells back above 9.5%.

While there’s more dividend reduction risk, I would pay careful attention to efforts made by management to shore up financial flexibility. At the end of the day, I still view Telus as a blue chip. It’s a fallen name that’s under serious pressure, but the worst days for the telecoms might just be in the rearview. Now, that doesn’t mean more bad days can’t be ahead, but considering the discounted multiple, I do think shares have become too oversold.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Pick up Now in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

January can reward investors who put fresh TFSA/RRSP cash to work in stocks with clear catalysts and steady demand.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX company has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Retirement

1 TSX Stock to Safely Hold in Your RRSP for Decades

| Kay Ng

This is a long-term compounder that Canadians can add in their RRSPs on dips.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some beginner-friendly stocks? Here’s a trio of options that are too hard to ignore right now.

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks are all reliable dividend payers, making them some of the best to buy now in the…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Max Out Your TFSA in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Maxing your 2026 TFSA room could be simpler than you think, and National Bank offers a steady dividend plus growth…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate Grocery REIT offers “right now” TFSA income with a big yield, but its payout safety depends on cash-flow coverage.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera pairs a steady regulated utility business with a solid yield and a huge growth plan that could fuel future…

Read more »