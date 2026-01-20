Member Login
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks » 1 Reason I Am Buying Canadian National Railway Stock to Hold Forever

1 Reason I Am Buying Canadian National Railway Stock to Hold Forever

Looking for a great stock to buy and hold forever? Here’s a superb everyday pick that can provide growth and income in a single package.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a wide-moat rail with a 32,000 km, three-coast network and diversified freight that’s resilient across cycles.
  • Its irreplaceable “toll-bridge” network, exclusive port deals, and intermodal hubs drive world-class efficiency and strong cash flows.
  • Investors get a dependable, growing dividend (~2.55% yield with decades of ~8% CAGR) at about an 18.5 P/E—making it a buy-and-hold-forever candidate.

There are stocks that investors buy for long-term growth, and others to buy to generate income. Finally, there are some that can cater to both income and growth-seeking investors alike. Those stocks are prime candidates to hold forever.

One such stock to hold forever is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), and here’s why it stands out right now.

Meet Canadian National

Canadian National Railway is one of the largest railway networks in North America. The company offers a unique competitive moat that includes access to three coastlines.

That allows Canadian National to provide reliable long-term returns for investors, highlighting efficiency, pricing power and resilience that prevail across economic cycles.

The railway hauls everything from chemicals and automotive products to crude, raw materials, and wheat. In total, Canadian National transports nearly $250 billion worth of goods across its network each year.

Each of those product categories is diversified, allowing a pullback in one segment to be offset by growth in others.

The real reason to buy and hold forever

One of the main reasons why investors should consider buying Canadian National is its massive 32,000-kilometre network. That network is a core defensive moat that stretches from coast to coast and down through the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf region.

From a logistical standpoint, that toll bridge moat is something that is completely irreplaceable. To even consider a competitor building out a rival network on that scale would require hundreds of billions in investment and decades of construction costs.

Even better, the railway has worked to establish exclusive port deals, such as Prince Rupert and build out intermodal hubs to lock in customers. This directly translates into operating ratios of 62%, providing Canadian National with world-class efficiency.

It also allows the railway to generate ample cash flows that allow it to invest in growth and pay out a tasty quarterly dividend.

That fact alone makes it a stock to hold forever, but the railway still offers one more intriguing point to consider.

Let’s talk about Canadian National’s dividend

Canadian National offers investors a quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, that dividend pays out a respectable 2.6% yield.

This means that investors who drop $10,000 into the stock (as part of a larger, diversified portfolio) can expect to earn approximately $260 each year.

That’s not enough to retire on, but it can provide almost two full shares through reinvestments alone. For investors who are not ready to draw on that income yet, it can provide years of uninterrupted growth without investing more.

Adding to that, prospective investors should note one more appealing point.

Canadian National has provided investors with generous annual bumps to that dividend going back nearly decades without fail. Not only does this mean that the CAGR for the railway is approximately 8%, but it also highlights how consistently Canadian National has rewarded long-term shareholders.

Throw in the fact that the railway trades at an attractive P/E of 18.5, and you have an excellent long-term option to buy now and hold forever.

Will you buy Canadian National and hold forever?

Canadian National offers investors a unique mix of growth and income-earning potential wrapped in one of the best defensive moats on the market.

The yield is lower than some high-income picks but comes with superb long-term growth potential and decades of increases.

In my opinion, Canadian National remains a great pick for any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy it today and hold it forever.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Telus Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus is widely regarded as a great dividend stock for investors. But with the recent freeze, does that opinion still…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some REITs to buy and hold? This trio offers stable income, long-term growth appeal, and durable real estate…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for where to allocate your TFSA contribution? Here are two options to direct that $7,000 where it will give…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Top TSX Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge stock is a divisive pick among investors. Here’s a look at whether investors should buy, sell, or hold in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some beginner-friendly stocks? Here’s a trio of options that are too hard to ignore right now.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Energy Stocks

1 Reason I’ll Never Sell This ‘Boring’ Utility Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Owning a utility stock in your portfolio can be a source of growth and stable, recurring income. Here’s one every…

Read more »

top canadian stocks january 2026
Tech Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Motley Fool Stocks to Buy in January 2026

| Iain Butler

Stock Advisor Canada is kicking off 2026 with our newest collection of top stocks to buy this month.

Read more »