Got $7,000? 4 Quality Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026 in a TFSA

Investing in stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most effective ways to create wealth in the long run. Any returns earned within the account, whether from share price growth, dividends, or interest, are not subject to tax. Over time, this tax-free compounding can significantly enhance your portfolio’s overall value.

If you have $7,000 ready to invest, which also matches the TFSA contribution limit for 2026, here are four quality TSX stocks to buy and hold for 2026 and beyond.

Quality stock for a TFSA #1: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a high-quality stock to buy and hold for 2026. Shares of this space technology company have rebounded strongly from recent lows and are already up more than 36% year to date, yet its growth runway remains compelling. Demand for its technology, products and solutions continues to expand as governments and commercial customers invest heavily in space-based communications, defence systems, and Earth observation.

As a global leader in digital satellites, space robotics, and geointelligence, MDA is well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Its solid balance sheet adds financial flexibility, while a newly announced contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency highlights ongoing momentum. With the space economy accelerating, MDA offers investors exposure to durable, long-term growth.

Quality stock for a TFSA #2: Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is an attractive stock to buy and hold in a TFSA for 2026 and beyond. This leading uranium producer is well-positioned to benefit from accelerating global demand for clean, reliable energy. Its shares are already up more than 28% year to date, and its long-term growth story remains intact.

The company also controls some of the world’s highest-grade, lowest-cost uranium reserves, supporting resilient margins through commodity cycles. Further, Cameco’s strategic investments in Westinghouse Electric and Global Laser Enrichment extend its reach across the nuclear fuel cycle, strengthening its competitive position.

With nuclear power demand rising, driven by decarbonization, energy security, and AI-powered data centres, Cameco is likely to deliver strong growth in 2026. Moreover, its long-term contracts and expansion plans provide both stability and upside potential.

Quality stock for a TFSA #3: Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a top TSX stock to buy for 2026 and beyond, driven by the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company is seeing strong demand for its networking equipment. Further, the ramp up of its 800G switch programs and new AI-focused workloads augur well for growth.

In addition, higher production volumes are strengthening operating leverage across Celestica’s global operations. At the same time, continued investments in efficiency are supporting margin expansion. Its diversified manufacturing and supply chain footprint also adds resilience amid geopolitical and trade uncertainty. North America remains a key growth driver, with capacity expanding in Texas to support large-scale AI rack production.

Management expects 2026 revenue and earnings to grow at a strong double-digit rate. With AI investment trends likely extending into 2027, Celestica offers durable long-term upside tied to data centre expansion.

Quality stock for a TFSA #4: Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock could be a solid addition to your TFSA portfolio for 2026. The stock gained momentum after the company confirmed a 50-aircraft order with BOND, along with a long-term service agreement worth roughly US$1.7 billion. Importantly, the deal includes options for up to 70 more aircraft, which could push total contract value beyond US$4 billion and support revenue well into the future.

Beyond this headline win, Bombardier’s fundamentals continue to improve. The company is delivering aircraft at a steady pace despite economic uncertainty, helped by rising demand for larger, higher-margin business jets. Its fast-growing services segment adds recurring, high-margin revenue, enhancing cash flow stability. Backed by a US$16.6 billion backlog and expanding defence and aftermarket opportunities, Bombardier appears well-positioned for sustained growth.