The Best Canadian ETFs to Buy With $100 on the TSX Today

The new year could be met with new volatility and perhaps a correction or two as geopolitical risks grow along with fears of a valuation reset due to overheated sectors of the market. Undoubtedly, the AI boom has paved the way for swollen valuation metrics. And while there’s real growth potential to be had from the revolution, investors should not discount the potential for another dip here or there before the next leg higher.

At the end of the day, being a good long-term investor means dealing with the market’s ups and downs. When markets head south, it’s important to have a game plan as you focus on the long-term trajectory, rather than getting caught up in the fear that causes some to sell shares at a loss.

In this piece, we’ll check in on two interesting Canadian ETFs, which I think could make sense to buy, regardless of whether it’s fear or greed that’s in the driver’s seat. Right now, I’d argue that there’s quite a bit of investor anxiety. The TSX Index is red-hot, and extended valuations might cap potential upside in the years ahead.

Even a small sum makes sense to put to work if you’re not paying commissions to your brokerage

Either way, staying invested, I think, is the name of the game for new investors who want to participate in the economy’s growth without having to pick and choose their spots. Timing the market is seldom a good idea, especially if you’re new and more inclined to follow the herd. So, as the headlines get scarier, perhaps it’s time to tune out the fear and tune into some high-quality ETFs on weakness. Sometimes, when markets get choppier, you’ve got to buy something.

And if you’ve got a small sum (let’s say $100), I’d argue that going for an ETF makes the most sense, especially considering many Canadian investors can buy select ETFs without having to pay a commission. With no commissions, even small sums make sense to invest (or reinvest if we’re talking about dividends that have accumulated), so that one can make the most of compounding. If you do have to pay $5–10 per trade, however, I’d argue it makes sense to wait until you’ve got a four-figure sum at minimum.

These Canadian ETFs are stellar for new investors striving to keep things simple

Of course, you can wait until you’ve got $500, $1,000, or even $5,000 to invest before going for an ETF. But if you can buy an ETF commission-free, I’d say it makes no sense to time the markets. Either way, consider simple options like the Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSX:VCE), which is a great collection of Canadian stocks that sport an average yield of 2.4% at the time of writing.

With minimal fees and a strong 50% gain in the past two years, I’d argue this stunning Canadian ETF is a great bet, especially if you can pick it up on a dip. Either way, Vanguard is a standout for investors who want to keep the expense ratio (fees) low.

The Invesco Nasdaq 100 Index ETF (TSX:QQC) is also a compelling, higher-growth ETF for investors who want more exposure to the Magnificent Seven U.S. tech darlings, which have a ton of AI tailwinds at their back. Undoubtedly, the Nasdaq 100, which the QQC tracks, has been a choppier ride, but for younger investors looking to jolt their growth, I’d say the QQC is a great way to bet on growth without having to switch loonies for greenbacks, especially as the Canadian dollar fades.

Of course, the QQC is bound to be choppier than the VCE, especially if AI corrects violently in 2026. So, do be ready for a wilder ride with such a tech-heavy index, given its higher beta and potential for amplified downside.