Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 3.33% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 3.33% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Tourmaline, a dividend stock committed to paying out 100% of its excess free cash flow in dividends, is a passive-income investing catch.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Tourmaline Oil delivered exceptional performance with 200% stock price gains over five years (versus 86% for the TSX) and 150% revenue growth to $5.4 billion, establishing itself as Canada's largest, lowest-cost natural gas producer.
  • • The company provides robust monthly passive income through its commitment to distribute 100% of free cash flow, paying $3.30 in total dividends during 2025 (5.5% yield) including both regular and special dividend payments.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Tourmaline

The TSX today is holding firm at record levels. Despite the global economic noise and uncertainties, investors seem to be unshaken. Yet, I still think we’re all looking for some reassurance. Buying dividend stocks that pay out monthly is a great way to gain this reassurance. These monthly cash payments go a long way in improving your financial health and feelings of security.

Please read on as I discuss Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU), an energy stock that I think you should consider for your passive-income investing needs, as it provides a healthy monthly income stream. The TSX Index can be volatile. This dividend stock is a reliable piece of the pie.

Canada’s premier natural gas dividend stock

Tourmaline is a senior oil and gas company with a production profile that’s almost 80% weighted toward natural gas. The company’s operations are focused on three lucrative plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin — the Alberta Deep Basin, North East British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River Triassic Oil resource.

These prolific areas have catapulted Tourmaline into one of Canada’s largest, lowest cost, most efficient and reliable natural gas producers. The proof is well on display in Tourmaline’s financial results. In the five years ended December 31, 2024, Tourmaline grew its revenue by 150% to $5.4 billion. The company also grew its operating cash flow by 143% to $2.7 billion.

As you can see from the above graph, Tourmaline’s stock price has reflected this rosy reality. In fact, it has risen 200% in the last five years. And this doesn’t even include the returns that have come from Tourmaline’s monthly cash dividend payments, which are significant. For comparison purposes, the TSX Index has risen 86% over the last five years. So, with Tourmaline stock, investors have gotten superior capital appreciation — plus a very generous dividend.

Tourmaline: Dividends galore

In the last year, Tourmaline paid out $2 in regular dividends. It also paid out an additional $1.30 in special dividends. All told, this equates to $3.30 in dividends in 2025, for a total dividend yield of 5.5% at today’s stock price.

But the real story here is that 2025 was not just an anomaly. In fact, Tourmaline has been paying out very generous monthly dividends for many years now. In 2024, Tourmaline stock paid out $3.32 in dividends; in 2023, it paid out $6.55 in dividends; and in 2022, Tourmaline stock paid out $7.90 in dividends. These dividend payments included a regular and special dividend. Tourmaline has committed itself to paying out all of its free cash flow in dividends.

This is passive-income investing at its best.

The bottom line

Tourmaline’s stock price has reflected the company’s excellent position in the natural gas industry as well as its positive outlook. Furthermore, Tourmaline makes passive income investing look easy, with its combination of regular and special dividends that are paid out monthly.

So, no matter where the TSX Index is trading today, Tourmaline keeps benefitting from the positive fundamentals of the natural gas industry. As I expect these fundamentals to improve in the coming year and years, I expect that Tourmaline will continue to be a solid choice for passive-income investing.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

It’s a Whopping 8.8%, but Is Telus’s Dividend Safe?

| Puja Tayal

Understand the current situation of Telus Corporation and its impact on dividend yields amid high debt challenges.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock vs. Fortis: Which Dividend Giant Wins in 2026?

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) has a towering dividend yield, but there are better names to own as well in 2026.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 7.5% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7.5%-yield monthly payer looks great in a TFSA, but you need to know what’s really funding the cheque.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rocket in 2026

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX tech stock down significantly from its all-time highs and leverage its success as it soars to new…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7.7%-yield monthly REIT gets paid by grocery shoppers, not market hype, which can make TFSA income feel steadier.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as West Fraser Timber should help you deliver outsized returns over the next three…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Want Safe Dividend Income in 2026 and Beyond? Invest in These 3 High-Yield Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks offer both high yields and reliable dividend income, making them three of the top picks to…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Dividend All-Stars: Canadian Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

| Kay Ng

These stocks provide long-term stability and income, making them ideal for conservative investors seeking growth with relatively low risk.

Read more »